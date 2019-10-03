Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Thursday 3 October 2019

Another injury blow for Ireland as Joey Carbery is ruled out of Russia clash

Joey Carbery of Ireland during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Cian Tracey

Ireland have been forced to make a late change to their bench for today's game against Russia as Joey Carbery has been replaced by Conor Murray.

Murray had been pencilled in for the evening off with Carbery in line to cover scrum-half, but that will now not come to pass.

Carbery has struggled with the ankle injury he picked up against Italy in August and he admitted after the defeat to Japan that he didn't feel fully fit.

The IRFU have confirmed that Carbery is still hampered by the issue.

"Joey Carbery is a late withdrawal from replacements," a statement on Twitter read.

"He felt some irritation in the ankle after Captain's Run & it was felt best not to risk him. Conor Murray comes in at 21."

Online Editors

