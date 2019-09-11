And they're off...Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad depart for Japan

Joe Schmidt and Ireland's World Cup hopefuls have departed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The squad gathered today for their scheduled flight despite widespread carnage as a deadly typhoon continues to wreak havoc in the World Cup host nation.

Three people lost their lives as the devastating Typhoon Faxai struck landfall in the Chiba district, which will host the Irish for their opening week of acclimatisation.

An 87-year-old man died in the town of Otaki in Chiba Prefecture after being struck by a tree that fell as he tried to clear storm debris nearby.

England flew into the eye of the storm yesterday and their journey from a chaotic Tokyo airport to their nearby hotel took almost as long as the 11-hour flight from Heathrow.

Australia have decided to delay their arrival but the IRFU set off as planned this afternoon.

Online Editors