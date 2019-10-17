All Blacks duo heap high praise on Ronan O'Gara ahead of last eight clash

Mo'unga's game has hit new heights over the last couple of seasons, so much so that he has ousted Beauden Barrett from the number 10 jersey.

O'Gara left the Crusaders at the end of last season after two successful years in which he helped the New Zealand club win two Super Rugby titles.

Mo'unga was a key part of the Crusaders' success and having worked closely with O'Gara, he spoke very highly of the impact that the former Munster and Ireland out-half had on him personally, even if he couldn't resist a friendly did at his Cork accent.

"ROG has been awesome," Mo'unga said.

"He's still really hard to understand so I take very little from our conversations but what he is like, he's very determined like all other Irish are, very driven and that gives me a little insight into what Irish are like.

"So I know this week is going to be a very tough test and they're going to come guns blazing."

All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who also plays with the Crusaders, echoed Mo'unga's thoughts about O'Gara, as he said:

"ROG is pretty set on he's an Irish lad, isn't he," the No 8 said.

"So he hasn't given too much away. He's someone who has had an impact on us at Crusaders and the players there, just in the way he prepares. He's pretty methodical so it's been nice to have a few chats with him."

Mo'unga is relishing the chance to come up against Johnny Sexton in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final as he sets his sights on getting more over on the current world player of the year.

"He's awesome, he's world class," Mo'unga maintained.

"Player of the Year last year, he's very skilful, a lot of good touches and finesse. His catch-pass, his kicking game is great."

Mo'unga also spoke about how the late great Jonah Lomu had inspired him as a young Kiwi growing up.

"My memories of the All Blacks started from Jonah Lomu and you look at the great teams and what happened in 2011.

"As a 10 myself I thought, ‘Man, if only I was a bit older maybe I would have got the call-up,'" he laughed.

"These are just very special moments. We can't explain how grateful we are but to go even deeper our families are so proud of us and we want to make the proud and our team proud and our friends proud as well.

"I guess the reason why his (Lomu's) name came up was just that he inspired a lot of young Kiwis and no doubt he inspired quite a lot of the world in terms of rugby.

"As All Blacks, that means a lot to us, if we can inspire people and inspire young Kiwis.

"That's how my love of the game grew, he was able to do things that I thought people couldn't ever do and that inspiration grew within me and grew my love for the game and my desire to become an All Black."

