Alan Quinlan: 'Regeneration game starts now - failure proves need for change'

Maybe with time that will still remain the most disappointing Irish World Cup exit in my mind, but right now, considering the high expectations that this year began with, and rightly so on the back of the previous 12 months, the 2019 World Cup exit feels like the worst of all.

It's a strange one too because this defeat wasn't a surprise. There wasn't the same shock factor of 1999, 2011 or 2015. Ireland needed to produce a performance for the ages against the best team in the world but they fell way short.

The writing had been on the wall all year but the hope was that muscle memory could suppress the underlying issues.

It started to unravel in spring and the loose ends just couldn't be tidied up in time. Joe Schmidt's loyalty to the stars of 2018 has proven costly, as has Ireland's lack of variety in attack.

I feel for Schmidt, I really do. He has done so much for Irish rugby, yet this will taint the legacy he leaves behind. But that's the nature of coaching, it's an incredibly tough gig. His work ethic and that of his players cannot be questioned but their decisions, on and off the field can, and should, be.

In a funny way the 2018 success was the worst thing that could have happened this group of players. Achieving so much so close to a World Cup made it so difficult to chop and change when the biggest rugby show on earth rolled around. When you have a winning formula, it's tough to abandon it, even if it is no longer achieving positive results.

Maybe the head coach needed to be more ruthless in dropping players who weren't performing. And there were plenty of them whose standards fell over the past 12 months, not just the forwards I mentioned in these pages on Saturday.

After a 2018 that delivered 11 wins from 12 outings, 2019's five defeats from 14 was a poor return and Andy Farrell has a big job on his hands to pick up the pieces.

The All Blacks, with their varied running and support lines, use of their back-three as ball carriers, and slick catch-pass skills, showed on Saturday the level Ireland must aspire to.

New Zealand can be process-based when required but the off-the-cuff stuff, their ability to play what is in front of them, is what sets them apart.

They don't rely on one-out runners to make most of their gains, they pick holes with silky lines and then put you on the back foot with heavy carrying; it's a devastating combination.

They run at you, forcing you to make big defensive decisions. Ireland, on the other hand, when they are slowed down, tend to crab across the field and therefore struggle to get their fastest, most evasive players - the back-three and outside centre - on the ball and in space regularly enough.

Garry Ringrose is a really talented footballer but he rarely gets the ball with any room to manoeuvre because Ireland have become too easy to read.

Farrell and Mike Catt need to reinvent the plan of attack.

Changes in personnel are needed too and players need to know that delivering really poor performances - such as Jacob Stockdale, Iain Henderson and Cian Healy against the All Blacks, to name just three Irishmen in a highly competitive field - will cost you a jersey the next day.

If Johnny Sexton is going to be Ireland's first-choice out-half in 2020, and as it stands he still is comfortably the best option there, then Farrell needs to figure out a way to get Joey Carbery into the team, whether that is in midfield or at full-back.

The same goes for Jordan Larmour. The game has changed. We must firmly move away from a crash-ball inside centre approach, it's too predictable and no longer effective against the likes of England and New Zealand who share the playmaking load across their backline.

As it stands, only Rory Best is definitely retiring from international rugby but some of the current crop may not play for Ireland again. Some older heads will remain important for Ireland to move on and use the underwhelming Japan experience to inspire progress.

Even with Best's retirement, nine of the other 30 players in Ireland's initial World Cup squad are 30 or older - Sexton (34), Kearney (33), Seán Cronin (33), Keith Earls (32), Cian Healy (32), John Ryan (31), Dave Kilcoyne (30), Conor Murray (30) and O'Mahony (30) - while CJ Stander and Bundee Aki are 29.

Farrell would be crazy to pull the rug right from under this group but an injection of fresh blood - new faces or players on the fringes such as Tadhg Beirne, Larmour, Carbery, Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Ruddock - is needed when the Six Nations rolls around. Provincial form must be rewarded.

Four months after the Lens heartbreak, Irish rugby spirits were lifted by a changing of the guard, a 44-22 Six Nations success against Scotland marking Test debuts for Peter Stringer, Ronan O'Gara, Shane Horgan, Simon Easterby and John Hayes.

Balancing

Something similar next spring may help lift the gloom. They don't have to be debutants, just new faces. It's a careful balancing act for Farrell too; he will be under huge pressure to get results in his first Six Nations campaign as head coach.

As someone who made his Wigan debut at 16, played for Great Britain at 17 and captained club and country at 21, Farrell won't be afraid to give youngsters a chance either.

There is a wave of them coming through too, the Grand Slam-winning U-20s had a number of standout talents such as Scott Penny, Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley and John Hodnett.

Shane Daly is a great back-three prospect at Munster and has had a flying start to the PRO14 season. The same can be said of Leinster hooker Rónan Kelleher, Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Ulster fly-half Billy Burns, to name just a few.

There are plenty of promising back-row options coming through too with Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Jack O'Sullivan and Penny leading the charge.

The Champions Cup gets under way in less than four weeks and that should act as an open audition for international recognition.

The regeneration game must start now.

Irish Independent