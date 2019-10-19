Alan Quinlan: 'Ready to carry the fight'

With that in mind, I took a brief walk down memory lane this week in an attempt to understand, and remind myself, how Ireland beat the All Blacks last year.

When we think back to that special November night at Lansdowne Road many will remember Jacob Stockdale's perfectly-executed chip and chase, Peter O'Mahony scrambling to collect Beauden Barrett's grubber to deny Ben Smith a certain try, or Kieran Read fumbling in midfield when the Irish line had lit up like the Las Vegas Strip

But where was it really won? What actually made the difference that night?

Reviewing the footage and statistics from 11 months ago, a number of things became apparent, particularly up front, where my attention naturally drifts.

The forward-heavy statistics were at the high end: 4/4 for mauls, 7/7 for scrums and 11/13 (84.6 per cent) in the lineout. The good news is that, albeit against two sides operating at a considerably lower level than New Zealand, in Ireland's four World Cup games to date their maul is operating at 86 per cent, lineout at 93 per cent and scrum at 94 per cent - so those basic elements are generally hitting the mark.

CARRIES/METRES GAINED: Tadhg Furlong - v ALL BLACKS: 12 carries/21m, NOV ’18 AVERAGE SINCE THEN: 6.67 carries/6.5m. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Glaring

One of the most glaring differences between that November night and the time since has been the drop-off in carrying success by our props and flankers, as outlined in the images.

Iain Henderson starts today in place of Devin Toner, and the other seven in the pack featured from the off the last time these two sides met, a night when Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O'Mahony and Josh van der Flier made valuable metres with ball in hand.

The effect of it was two-fold: the first and obvious one being that it generated momentum and earned Ireland valuable territory but, secondly, it took the pressure off the principal ball carriers around the fringes, CJ Stander and James Ryan, bringing a sense of unpredictability to Irish play, putting doubt in New Zealand minds when the ball was at the base of a ruck.

CARRIES/METRES GAINED: Peter O'Mahony - v ALL BLACKS: 9 carries/23m, NOV ’18 AVERAGE SINCE THEN: 5.3 carries/4.9m. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Stander, as is his wont, has got through a mountain of work in Japan, carrying 58 times, more than any other forward in the competition.

Only explosive Fiji wing Semi Radradra has run at the line more times (62). No other player has yet breached the half-century mark.

Ryan has been Ireland's second highest carrier in Japan, with 38. He and Stander have often reached the same carrying heights they hit 11 months ago.

Rory Best's stats haven't fluctuated as much since last November, hence the focus on Healy, Furlong, O'Mahony and Van der Flier who need to bring that same dynamism with ball in hand if Ireland are to win a gain-line battle that will have a huge say in deciding who advances to the last four.

CARRIES/METRES GAINED: Cian Healy - v ALL BLACKS: 7 carries/14m, NOV ’18 AVERAGE SINCE THEN: 4.8 carries/4.3m. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Healy hasn't carried for more than 14 metres since last November - he matched it against Wales in the Six Nations - while Furlong, having clocked up 21 metres 11 months ago, had a 2019 best of 15 metres in a Test match prior to his eye-catching 27 metres against Samoa last weekend - a timely upward trend.

O'Mahony, man of the match last November, when he carried for 23 metres, has only once reached double digits in 2019 with ball in hand, racking up 18 metres against Russia 16 days ago.

Van der Flier made an outrageous 29 metres from eight carries the last time he faced an All Black wall and aside from 26 metres in the final World Cup warm-up against Wales, he hasn't been nearly as effective with the ball.

The 2019 averages of this talented quartet, for whom, it must be said, ball-carrying is not a primary duty, make for grim reading. The good news is, however, that all four have shown glimpses of that form in recent weeks. The key is that they all find that same level of performance for the biggest game of the year.

This isn't just about putting your hand up around the fringes and screaming at Conor Murray demanding the ball; all four of those players can cause damage in the wider channels too, and the more surprises Ireland can throw at the New Zealand defence the better.

Playing against the All Blacks asks a lot of you as a player, it requires you to switch to a level of mental intensity that comes a lot more naturally to some. New Zealand players hit you with such relentless ferocity, constantly keep you under such fierce pressure, that nothing other than your best will suffice.

Our front-row, Ryan, O'Mahony and Stander don't have to go fishing for that level of intense aggression. But for Henderson and Van der Flier, two outstanding athletes with huge work-rates and sharp football skills, I don't think that is the case.

It is in them, we have seen that in the past, on some of Ireland's biggest days, and in Henderson's case on the 2017 Lions tour, but they must find that predatory drive against an All Black side that will make you fight for every inch of ground.

New Zealand teams have always had big players and characters in the five jerseys at the back of the scrum, and this team is no different.

For Ireland, negating their influence will be one of the priorities if they are to finally clear this quarter-final hurdle.

The set-piece obviously needs to function well too, Joe Schmidt's tactics and strike plays rely on it. The scrum has looked solid but the lineout has occasionally shown structural issues, and you can be certain that Steve Hansen's crew will attempt to hit it with a wrecking ball.

Ireland's maul is a real strength, an often forgotten weapon that could cause New Zealand problems too. It could be a game-breaker in Tokyo.

This isn't the same David v Goliath battle of old, the current crop of All Blacks have shown vulnerabilities on more than one occasion this year.

However, on paper, New Zealand probably should shade the forward battle - Ireland's front-row edging it but the All Blacks' locks and back-row getting marginal calls.

In boxing parlance, they would all be split decisions - it's that close.

The beauty of team sport is the power of the collective though, and this Ireland pack have the brains and brawn to rattle their All Black counterparts.

If they can do that, Joe Schmidt's side will have more than a fighting chance.

