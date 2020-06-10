Rugby set to return in Australia with five-team tournament starting in July

8 June 2018; Will Genia takes his place for the team photograph prior to the Australian Wallabies captain's run in Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Australia have been given the go-ahead to begin their own domestic Super Rugby competition, which will begin on July 3.

The confirmation of the exciting new tournament comes just days before Super Rugby Aotearoa begins in New Zealand, as rugby continues its restart around the world.

Having struck a deal with Fox Sports for the coverage of Super Rugby AU, it has been revealed that the Reds will take on the Waratahs in the opening clash before the Brumbies face the Rebels a day later on July 4.

It remains to be seen if viewers in Ireland will be able to watch the action live on Sky Sports, as is the case with Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Despite New Zealand relaxing their lockdown restrictions enough to allow full crowds to attend games from this weekend, Australia have taken a more cautious approach, and for now at least, all Super Rugby AU matches will be played behind closed doors.

However, Rugby Australia will be encouraged by the developments made in the NRL (National Rugby League), which has been up and running for a couple of weeks now, as they look to allow limited numbers into stadiums over the coming games.

The Western Force have been welcomed back into Super Rugby, having been controversially axed in 2017.

That means Super Rugby AU will include five teams, with each side playing each other twice before a two-week final series culminating in a grand final on September 19.

"We are excited to announce the return of professional rugby in Australia and the kick-off of Vodafone Super Rugby AU on July 3," Rugby AU interim CEO Rob Clarke said.

"Our focus is now back where it should be, getting Vodafone Super Rugby AU up and running next month and watching our five Australian teams go head-to-head in week after week of Aussie derby action.

"Fans can also expect to see something different during the new season, as we use the opportunity to innovate and push the boundaries and we look forward to showcasing a new brand of Rugby throughout this 12-week competition."

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia could be set for a major boost with reports suggesting that a global private equity giant that bought a $4 billion stake in the UFC is in talks with the union about a huge investment.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, "the Australian arm of American firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is in early talks with Rugby Australia, in collaboration with the Melbourne Rebels, about taking a stake in the sport."

The investment is reported to be worth "hundreds of millions of dollars", according to sources.

The Australian union have been in dire straits in recent years, and with the current pandemic having created even more havoc, they will welcome the chance to begin negotiations.

