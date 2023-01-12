Rugby set for its own ‘Drive to Survive’ as Netflix confirm Six Nations documentary series

Teams will allow Netflix cameras into their camp during the upcoming Six Nations. Image: Sportsfile.

Rugby is set to get it’s own ‘Drive to Survive’ with Netflix confirming a documentary series will be filmed during the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

The popularity of Formula One has exploded since the streaming service began following drivers and teams for ten episodes each season, and rugby will be hoping for a similar boost when the series, currently titled ‘Six Nations’, debuts in 2024.

The 2023 competition promises to be an exciting one, with Johnny Sexton hoping to lead Ireland to glory in his last Six Nations, while both England and Wales have new head coaches.

Netflix has expanded its ‘Drive to Survive’ model into other sports recently with Break Point, which follows the world of professional tennis, set to debut on January 13.

Full Swing, which will cover professional golf and feature Rory McIlroy, will start on February 15, while Netflix also confirmed that a behind-the-scenes series focusing on the recent World Cup in Qatar will air this summer.