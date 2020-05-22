Rugby set for August return as IRFU confirm plans for Aviva inter-pros

Irish rugby is set to resume at the end of August with a series of inter-provincial clashes. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Professional rugby in Ireland is set to resume at the end of August with inter-provincial clashes behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

IRFU CEO Phillip Browne today confirmed that the plan is for the provinces to return to action on the weekend of August 22/23, with the fixtures being part of the Guinness PRO14 season.

When the league campaign was curtailed, Leinster were leading Conference A with 13 wins from 13, with Ulster in second. In Conference B, Munster were in second while Connacht were in fourth.

More to follow...

Online Editors