Rugby refusing to tackle real issues as blazers keep on tinkering with laws

Another rugby competition kicks off next weekend which must mean a blizzard of tinkering to laws that are already so arcane as to make the sport at times utterly unwatchable.

For those who are lucky to retain a subscription to a TV channel that may be actually showing the Rainbow Cup, there are three main law trials being advanced and which are already in use in both New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa and Australia’s Super Rugby AU.

As ever, rugby’s persistent meddling with its laws will beget laws of entirely unintended consequences.

The principal amendment of the three is that players who are red-carded, although still dismissed from the entirety of the game, can, however, after 20 minutes, be replaced by another player.

For some, this would allow carte blanche for a revival of the cold-blooded assassins of the last century to engage in wanton thuggery, content that perhaps having pole-axed the star opposition out-half, the veteran hit-man can resume his seat in the stand knowing that his grisly work won’t necessarily cost his side the match. A contrarian, perhaps even green-tinted, might point to the flurry of dismissals that so defined the recent Six Nations championship and skewed its contests, such that mere accidents of rugby should not be deemed worthy of sharing equal status with the act of a wanton aggressor.

Read More

Had, for example, Peter O’Mahony not cost his side a man for more than three-quarters of the opening clash against Wales, the respective fates of the two countries could have been drastically altered.

So too the Scots, after they lost Zander Ferguson against Wales a week later for committing exactly the same anarchic plunge into a ruck which had cost the Munster man so dearly.

Under the proposed trials, both men would have remained dismissed but a replacement could have been brought on.

Ireland not only would have turned around 13-6 ahead but also with 15 men too.

And a championship would have been completed to everyone’s satisfaction – especially the sponsors and broadcasters – comforted by the assurance that 30 men would start a match and 30 men would finish it.

That would seem to miss the point, however, as the other recent law changes brought in to address tackle height, and the belated decision to address the sport’s concussion crisis, should take precedence.

It would seem quite preposterous that having initiated a major shift in how the sport deals with tackles to the head and their obviously grave potential impact, rugby has seen fit to downgrade the punishment for those who continue to transgress.

Changing a dangerous behaviour demands a persistence in extracting the highest tariff when weighing up the scales of justice, not lessening the impact of punishments.

The clamour from within the sport – some of the loudest voices emanating from the very players these tackle laws were supposed to protect in the first place – is depressingly familiar.

It seems that not enough in the sport have grasped the nettle that player welfare comes from either the actions or the inactions of the players themselves.

Revised tackle laws have been in place for nearly four years at this stage but rugby players, purportedly amongst sport’s most intellectual of beasts, have been dreadfully slow in adapting to their good intentions with enough of their own.

We await evidence to see if the variation of a law can lead to a variation in player behaviour; the suspicion remains that other areas of the game need to be addressed – and simplified – before adding yet another layer of mind-addling regulations into the mixture.

Where the law-makers could help them is by addressing the anarchy that reigns at the ruck, something to which former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is presumably directing his acutely engaged mind in his new role at World Rugby.

One wonders what he thinks of this ruse, where an eye-gouge may be deemed the same as an accidental tackle.

There may have been an alternative. A black card to skate the line between assault and accident?

There is a happy medium. Let’s hope the players (and their coaches) can find it.

If not, they can always resort to the nonsense that is the captain’s challenge, yet another unnecessary layer of intrigue in a game already slowed to a snail’s pace by interminable interference.