Rugby referees protest after sickening sexist abuse targeted at colleague

Referees are boycotting an Ulster rugby club in a row over the sickening sexist treatment of a woman colleague.

Furious refs are refusing to officiate Coleraine RFC's senior league and cup home games in support of colleague Grainne Crabtree, who was subjected to vile touchline abuse at a game in March.

Coleraine were fined over the verbal abuse but some view the punishment handed down by Ulster Rugby as a "slap on the wrist".

One man reportedly shouted "when are you getting your t--s" out at Ms Crabtree, a former City of Derry player and one of only three women referees in Ulster.

Two other men were heard shouting similar sexist comments at her during Coleraine First XV's senior team's match against Dromore on March 10.

In April, it was widely reported that Coleraine had been fined by Ulster Rugby over the incident.

At the time the Ulster Rugby said the club "had been sanctioned appropriately" after the incident had been referred to its disciplinary committee.

But the row is rumbling on with referees snubbing Coleraine's senior home games.

An Ulster Rugby source claimed Coleraine's fine was suspended and said that during the disciplinary hearing, the club failed to name the three men who verbally abused Ms Crabtree.

The UR insider told Sunday Life: "The fine handed down to Coleraine sent out the wrong message to others in the game that if you sexually abuse a female referee you will get a slap on the wrist and a fined that is not immediately imposed, but suspended.

"What happened at Coleraine to Grainne was an absolute disgrace and has left a stain on the local game. Grainne was rightly upset by these outrageous comments but is now moving on and looking forward to getting back to refereeing.

"The people who did to this to her have no place in rugby. They are Neanderthals."

Sunday Life sent Ulster Rugby a series of questions about the ongoing row including whether Ulster Rugby are aware that Ulster referees are refusing to take charge of games at Coleraine RFC. We also asked if UR would request Coleraine to hand over the names of the individuals who shouted abuse at Ms Crabtree.

In a statement to Sunday Life, Ulster Branch said: "The IRFU (Ulster Branch) is working closely with the Ulster Society of Rugby Football Referees and Coleraine RFC on this and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time."

Sunday Life also contacted the Ulster Society of Rugby Football Referees for comment on its decision not to referee senior home games at Coleraine in support of colleague, Grainne Crabtree.

A spokesman said: "We are actively working with, and are in discussions with, the Branch team in resolving this matter.

"As this is still a live subject, it would not be appropriate to comment on the matter.''

The spokesman added that the "well being and safety of all our members is of significant concern to us''.

An Ulster Rugby source told Sunday Life: "The referees are absolutely right to stand behind Grainne.

"How are we to encourage more women to become referees if this is the sort of foul mouthed abuse they are going to get from the touchline?

"People totally support the action of the referees but it is unfair on other clubs as players are not getting competitive games.

"At the end of the day, the players are amateur and they are paying to play the sport but can't get games because of what is going on at Coleraine.''

Belfast Telegraph