Rugby needs to embrace its stars and sell itself

Sam Prendergast of Leinster is embraced by teammates Ed Byrne, Will Connors and Dave Kearney after kicking a penalty to win the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Leinster

Back when Sky Sports had the rights for the PRO12, their cameras ventured where they weren’t supposed to and caught Jamie Heaslip emerging from Leinster’s dressing-room before a game.

Above the captain’s head was the word ‘HUMILITY’ written in bold, blue, all-caps glory.

The irony was obviously lost on whoever came up with the idea of plastering that very word on the wall; it’s not very humble to be shouting about how humble you are.

Rugby’s obsession with humility stems from the New Zealand influence and the All Black mantra of ‘sweeping the sheds’. It’s an admirable quality in a person, something that’s at odds with the superstar culture that pervades other sports.

No sport likes to pat itself on the back about its own ‘values’ like the oval ball game, but sometimes I wonder if we place too much stock on humility and whether it holds back a sport that badly needs stars and to sell itself.

This time last year I wrote about how the rescheduling of the GAA and rugby seasons had posed a new challenge for the sport which traditionally enjoyed its winter coverage before handing over the limelight to football and hurling.

The football championship has been on for two weeks, the hurling gets going this weekend and, with the closing stages of the Premier League and the Champions League gobbling up the newsprint and air time there is a battle to be fought.

Which leads me to Sam Prendergast.

There is a debate happening online about the media hyping the 20-year-old Kildare native up, with the suggestion being that we do this with an eye on his fall down the line.

The narrative suggests that the press has chewed through Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne among others, while there’s always a suggestion that there’s a Leinster bias underpinning it all to boot.

It’s rubbish.

Fair enough, Leo Cullen wants to protect a young player from the limelight and to keep his feet on the ground but you only had to watch Prendergast in action last Saturday or during the U-20s Six Nations to know that he’s got something special.

The No 10 jersey has always been held in a special place by Irish fans and here, at the tail-end of Johnny Sexton’s career, there is a brilliant, young out-half who plays the game in a way that is exciting and full of promise.

On Wednesday, I sat beside Keith Wood in the Off the Ball studios and the former Ireland captain – not known for bold or outlandish statements – suggested it’s worth taking Prendergast to this year’s World Cup.

I think that’s unlikely but worthy of discussion; sure, tomorrow is only his second URC start for the province after all, but considering the third-choice out-half is Jack Crowley who only has three caps to his name, it’s not like Prendergast is that far behind.

Prendergast’s time will most likely come after the World Cup when Sexton retires and Ross Byrne faces competition from Joey Carbery, Crowley, Jack Carty, Ciaran Frawley, Harry Byrne, Billy Burns and Prendergast for the jersey.

Leinster have a duty of care to mind their young player and say he needs to pack on some size and that’s fair enough. More likely than a spot in France this year is that he’ll be left to the U-20s and tasked with backing up his prodigious talent by leading the Grand Slam winners to a world title in South Africa.

Andy Farrell must be tempted to have a look though. After all, he was capped as a teenager himself and knows quality players when he sees them.

I’ve never spoken to Prendergast, but he projects star quality and confidence. When Sexton retires, Irish rugby will have lost its most recognisable star and there’s a need for any sport to have that quality in its playing population.

Carbery and Harry Byrne are cautionary tales, because this is a relentlessly physical and ruthless sport that can destroy the careers of those playing it.

Yet, it also produces good stories and big stars. Last year, all four provinces struggled to sell tickets while the championship was on and that battle is now under way.

Embracing and promoting your stars is one way to command the public’s attention. Rugby shouldn’t be afraid of it.