Rugby must ensure players like Aoife Doyle are better served

David Kelly

As Irish amateurs prepare to take on English pros, the starring cast reflect on the IRFU’s approach that diminished the chances of devoted servants to a sport playing catch-up

Aoife Doyle of Ireland is tackled by Megan Gaffney of Scotland during their 2020 Women's Six Nations clash. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Aoife Doyle during the captain's run before a TikTok Six Nations clash in March. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Aoife Doyle of Ireland is tackled by Megan Gaffney of Scotland during their 2020 Women's Six Nations clash. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

When Aoife Doyle finally stops jinking and swerving through baffled defensive lines, she can reflect fondly on a time spent exuding every last drop of her commitment to the sport she loves.

She will know that she afforded herself the optimum opportunities to be the best. But when that moment comes, can those who were charged with the responsibility in curating her talent honestly admit that at all times they did the same for her?

