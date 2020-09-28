'Rugby is a business. There's no loyalty' - meet the son of a hurling legend chasing his dream in New Zealand

Jack Regan's GAA heritage doesn't cut any mustard in Dunedin. 19,191 kilometres from home, they don't have much truck with All-Ireland medals.

After being released by Leinster and Ulster, the second-row is now making his way on the south coast of New Zealand where he has earned a starting spot with Otago in the Mitre 10 Cup, the level below Super Rugby.

As breeding grounds go, it's a great place to be. Covid-19 means the All Blacks are all involved at the start of the tournament and he's already faced Aaron Smith, Patrick Tuitulupo and Rieko Ioane in his two outings for the province so far.

Free of the back injury that held him back during his time in Belfast, he is enjoying playing the game again.

The son of Offaly legend Dáithí, Jack retains a love for hurling and, one day, he hopes to hurl for Birr again. For now, he's determined to make the best of his chosen career.

"The way I looked at it, the dream was always to play pro rugby whether that was in Ireland, Japan or anywhere," he says of his decision to leave Ireland.

Presence

"Thankfully, this opportunity arose. To be honest, if it hadn't arose I don't know if I'd be playing for Ballynahinch in the All-Ireland League, back in uni or a job or that. So, at the end of the day, for me it was all about pro rugby and here I am now."

Regan is part of a small, but growing Irish presence in the pro ranks in New Zealand.

Conan O'Donnell and Oli Jager have played Super Rugby and are lining out for Counties Manukau and Canterbury in the current competition, while Regan noted how second-row Gavin Thornbury used a sojourn playing club rugby for Wanganui to earn a move to Connacht.

The opportunity arose through former Ulster prop Bronson Ross who is now coaching the Dunedin Sharks. They needed a lock for the club season, so he put the feelers out and Regan's name came up.

He had just made his debut for Ulster against Leinster at the RDS in December, but with his contract up in June the Offaly man went to Dan McFarland and asked him where he stood.

"He basically told me they hadn't a place for me in the squad for next year so I said, 'OK, I'll go to New Zealand'," he recalls. "I landed here the week they started the lockdown in March."

It was some time to arrive on the other side of the world.

The Sharks' season was postponed as New Zealand went into a strict lockdown and Regan considered flying home. So, he did what he does when he needs advice and called his dad.

"At the beginning, it didn't look likely that I'd play any rugby. I was really debating whether or not I'd go home, I spoke to my dad and he just explained that things weren't much better in Ireland and that New Zealand is probably the best place in the world to be for the virus," he says.

"Thankfully, I didn't go home and here I am now.

"I've played nine games with the Sharks and I have been lucky enough to get into the Otago squad, I'm on the bench now at the weekend.

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but I am happy that I didn't go home."

One sport may be professional, the other amateur but it is clear that having a father with the experience of elite sport and life in the media has been a bedrock of Regan's rise.

"He claims to know a lot about rugby and he doesn't really," Jack says with a chuckle. "But what he has is life experience and that's huge.

"He's great in terms of advice on what I should and shouldn't do; if I've a down day I can just ring him up and have a chat.

"I can't really ask for a better role model in that way."

He hurled for Birr while lining out for Birr RFC and when the time came to make a decision there was never any pressure to follow in Dáithí's footsteps. "Hurling was always my love. I grew up playing the both of them, I played for Birr all the way up until minor. I was asked in to train with Leinster Clubs and training was becoming a little bit more every day and I'd be travelling up and down every day.

"I had to make a call on which I'd rather and, at the end of the day, it's pretty hard to make a career out of the GAA.

"Obviously, my dad was a huge influence on the path I took.

"A lot of people ask me is he mad that you chose rugby over hurling? At the end of the day, he knew the dream I had to play pro rugby and that's why I went with the rugby essentially.

"I haven't looked back."

Pursuing a dream isn't easy.

From Birr, he went to UCD and played for the Ireland U-20s where he was on the bench behind Munster's Fineen Wycherley and Oisín Dowling who left Leinster for Connacht last summer. After a couple of years in the sub-Academy, he was informed there wouldn't be a place for him in Leinster's Academy but his Ireland U-20 coach Kieran Campbell offered him an alternative route via Ulster.

Daunting

"The week previous to heading off to Georgia, Peter Smyth explained I wouldn't be getting a spot in the Leinster Academy so when I spoke to Kieran I said, 'Yes, 100 per cent'," he says.

"Yes, it was a little bit daunting. Moving away from home and going up to Belfast, but straight away I called my dad and explained that Leinster hadn't a spot but Ulster did and straight away he said, 'You have to go'."

At Ulster, a back injury curtailed his impact and when the time came he had to endure another of those tough conversations.

"It's pretty hard, you put a lot of effort into it. Pro rugby is hard, you make a lot of sacrifices," he says of the rejection.

"You're playing every day with your mates and to be told that you're not being offered anything and your mates are being offered something, yeah that's hard to take.

"But, pro rugby... I've come to realise that it's a business and at the end of the day nobody had a loyalty to any player. It's ruthless.

"You have lads who are going for positions, it is the way it is. I've got a great support behind me and thankfully I've had the opportunities to move on after having those hard chats."

Which brings us to Otago. His performances for the Sharks caught the provincial coaches' eye and he got picked for the Mitre 10.

Week one was a baptism of fire as he made his debut off the bench with a powerful Auckland side running riot at the Forsyth Barr Stadium. Regan picked up a yellow card trying to stem the flow of tries.

Clearly he did something right and in week two he was pitched in at the start away to Joe Schmidt's old team Manuwatu, who featured All Black Smith. Otago won well.

Regan has a clear plan in mind when it comes to making an impact.

"When I got over here and was playing with the Sharks I got a bit of confidence and I was playing pretty well," he says.

"What I changed in my game was actually a mental thing. I want to bring a bit of dog. Irish lads would have a reputation for having that and that's the point of difference I've brought over here.

"When I was at home, I maybe lacked a bit of that.

"Coming here, I made it my mission to impose myself on every game I'm in and it's worked out."

So far, so good. Regan remains open-minded about what's down the track with offers looming in England and Japan but he's loving life in the student city of Otago - even though he left his hurley at home.

One day, he hopes to pick it up and play again but he has unfinished business on the rugby pitch.

"When I get the opportunity to play, I'll bring that bit of dog and see what happens," he says of his determined approach.