'Rugby is a business. There's no loyalty' - meet the son of a hurling legend chasing his dream in New Zealand

Jack Regan, the son of Offaly hurling legend Dáithí, is chasing his dream in New Zealand 

Jack Regan during his brief stint with Ulster last year Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Jack Regan's GAA heritage doesn't cut any mustard in Dunedin. 19,191 kilometres from home, they don't have much truck with All-Ireland medals.

After being released by Leinster and Ulster, the second-row is now making his way on the south coast of New Zealand where he has earned a starting spot with Otago in the Mitre 10 Cup, the level below Super Rugby.

As breeding grounds go, it's a great place to be. Covid-19 means the All Blacks are all involved at the start of the tournament and he's already faced Aaron Smith, Patrick Tuitulupo and Rieko Ioane in his two outings for the province so far.