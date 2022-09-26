In a Tokyo hotel in summer 2017 we turned up for a midweek media gathering with Joe Schmidt’s touring Ireland side.

It was an interesting trip for lots of reasons, specifically around who would make a case for inclusion in his World Cup squad two years later, also in Japan. Ireland’s marquee names were with Warren Gatland’s Lions in New Zealand. If you were an ambitious young Ireland player then this was your time to shine.

Certainly Joey Carbery would have seen it that way a few weeks earlier. Johnny Sexton was nailed on at 10. Typical of his luck, however, Carbery injured his ankle in the opening game of the trip, against USA in New Jersey.

The effect was twofold: it delayed further Carbery’s opportunity to prove his worth, and it added value to Paddy Jackson, who had emerged on tour with Ireland the previous summer in South Africa as a genuine international 10.

Jackson would have been in New Jersey but for a visa problem. He had an unresolved legal issue hanging over him so the plan, which was revealed late in the day, was for him to hook up with the squad in Japan.

At that briefing in Tokyo Jackson gave his thoughts on Japan, the tour, Ireland and the future. He seemed confident and relaxed.

Afterwards, Schmidt was equally confident he would have Jackson available long term. He reckoned the legal issue would be resolved. Eight months later, Jackson was one of four who went on trial in Belfast. The trial dominated mainstream and social media for a month.

We thought of that last week when chatting to an IRFU man about the news that Munster’s Chris Farrell and junior player Denis Coulson are being sent forward for trial in France following an incident in Bordeaux more than five years ago. They are part of a group of five players, who were all contracted to Grenoble at the time, facing serious charges.

Farrell, who won the last of his 15 caps for Ireland in July 2021, is charged with not stopping a crime. There is no such charge on the Irish statute books. Coulson is charged with rape. New Zealander Rory Grice and Frenchman Loick Jammes are also charged with rape. Another New Zealander, Dylan Hayes, faces a similar charge to Farrell.

The alleged incident took place on the night of a Top 14 game away to Bordeaux in March 2017. Grenoble were in relegation trouble at the time and their plight was worsened by a defeat.

It’s understood that inititally the post-match plan was to go straight back to the hotel and avoid alcohol. Then, seemingly, a senior club committee man thought a night out would be beneficial to team morale.

For many, last week’s development was a shock. The case had been well publicised at the time, investigated by local police, and then went off the radar. Farrell and Coulson subsequently moved on to other clubs — Farrell with Munster and Coulson elsewhere in France. The other three players also continued playing.

Within 48 hours of last week’s news, Munster and the IRFU and Farrell agreed he should step back from training and playing until the legal process concludes. He had started for Munster in their opening URC game against Cardiff last weekend. Given the speed at which the case has moved so far, this could be years rather than weeks or months. Farrell will be 30 next March.

There is still room for all of the defendants to appeal the decision to refer their cases to a criminal court.

Coulson, a former Ireland under 20 player, is currently with Bective Rangers in the Leinster League, Division 1A. He did not turn out for the club yesterday against Boyne. It is understood the club’s executive committee will meet tomorrow night to consider the situation.

The Belfast and Grenoble incidents, which occurred just three months apart, have common ground in that both involved rugby players on a night out, alcohol, alleged group sex and, at their core, a dispute over what was consensual and what was not.

The Belfast trial cleared Jackson and Stuart Olding, who was capped four times for Ireland and who played alongside Jackson on the tour to South Africa in 2016, of rape. Moreover, Jackson was found not guilty of sexual assault. Nevertheless, the IRFU terminated their contracts. At the time both were on deals extending beyond the 2019 World Cup.

In the wake of the massive publicity that attended the Belfast trial, which the judge said had “probably been the most difficult trial that any jury in Northern Ireland has ever been asked to adjudicate on,” the IRFU announced an in-depth review of its structures and educational programmes: “... to ensure the importance of these core values is clearly understood, supported and practised at every level of the game.”

It is unclear how the IRFU’s programmes are progressing on this issue. We requested an official update from the union but none was forthcoming.

It remains to be seen if the assessment of the IRFU man earlier in the week, that the Grenoble case is unlikely to go any further, is on the same map as Joe Schmidt’s prediction in Tokyo.