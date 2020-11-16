Rugby community comes together to support injured player with €100,000 raised already

Friends of rugby player Philip Caldwell, who was seriously injured playing tag rugby last summer, have sold 11,000 virtual tickets for Ireland's final Autumn Nations Cup match in their bid to fill the Aviva for Philly, raising more than €100,000 so far.

Philip (38) suffered serious spinal injuries in a freak accident in July and is making a slow, but steady recovery and is slowly learning to walk and use his arms and hands again while also learning to cope with his changed life circumstances.

After three months in the care of the Spinal Ward Unit in the Mater Hospital, Philip is currently in the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dun Laoghaire.

In order to assist that progress, his friends have created the Philip Caldwell Trust and are calling on rugby supporters and sports lovers to pay €10 for a virtual ticket for Ireland’s final Autumn Nations Cup match on December 5.

All money raised will go straight to the Philip Caldwell Trust to assist in Philip's recovery, with any excess funds going to the IRFU Charitable trust.

"We wanted to create an innovative way to support Philip with his recovery," Richard Muldowney, Trust Fund Founder and friend of Philip, said.

"Given so much of Philip’s life centred around his love of rugby, it only made sense that we should fill the Aviva in support of his recovery. We have already received a huge level of support from people across the country, which we are so grateful for.

"We are asking that people buy a ticket and share with their friends and family as we aim to sell 57,100 tickets to help Philip on his road to recovery."

Tickets and further information are available at: https://fta4philly.com/

Online Editors