Rugby clubs thought the IRFU were throwing them a life raft - but it was more of an insult

You’ll be familiar with the heart-stopping feeling when the light at the end of the tunnel turns out to be an oncoming train.

So instead of plodding along, lured by the prize, you get flattened. In this case that means the IRFU Express, announced late last month like it was speeding to assist clubs in their hour of greatest need, is not stopping to take on passengers.

The announcement that the union would be making €500k available to clubs gave an immediate PR pay-out to head office. If, however, you feared that the devil in the detail would be a fork in the rear end, then you’ll be slow to sit down.

There is a ceiling of €5k per club. This is the equivalent of throwing pebbles at a charging bull. It gets better.

In a letter to clubs around the country last weekend the following was made clear: "The IRFU Club Continuity Fund should be a last resort for clubs who fear that they may not be able to re-open their gates as a result of Covid-19."

So in the first place, you need to give St Vincent de Paul a shout first to see if they can help. Then ring any other organisation you can find who have a scheme that might be tapped up in this time of trouble. And if all those doors are closed then, and only then, will your union throw a few bob at you. Which brings us to the second place: it’s beer money.

One of the enduring mysteries of life around the committee tables at Lansdowne Road is how those committee men and women – the vast majority of whom have arrived there via serving time in their clubs – seem to lose the route map.

It’s like they were parachuted in to the seat, having slept through the journey, ready to play a whole new ball game. "The green haze descends," as a man familiar with the syndrome describes it.

Over the years the All-Ireland League has been the stage where this has been illustrated best. Then, at the AGM, ritually the union would point to modest annual increases going to the club game while skipping over the fact that as a percentage of overall spend, the clubs were drifting further out to sea.

To get a handle on how far they are adrift currently, witness the disconnect between the top end of the club game and the professional tier. The provinces are happy to dip into the clubs for players when a World Cup year puts the hammer on their capacity to fill teams at A level.

Yet they have no interest in raising the standard of the AIL’s Division 1A by flooding it with their players who are unused an any given weekend. You think that policy could be influenced by someone like David Nucifora, the IRFU’s Director of High Performance?

On the other hand, to get a feel for how much closer Ireland’s clubs have got to their communities, consider what's being lost in the current shutdown. All over Ireland, clubs are providing meeting facilities for local groups.

Many are letting their premises out for childcare, their pitches to other local teams, their halls for everything from christenings to funerals and a host of stuff in between. Covid-19 has stopped all that in its tracks.

How ironic that at the start of the season the IRFU should have been encouraging clubs to use the opportunity of the World Cup in Japan to engage deeper with the local community, and at the end of the same season they should be insulting the same clubs. And that’s what this is.

"We know that this has placed many clubs in a difficult financial situation, particularly with regard to cashflow," the union statement said in announcing the €500k.

"The IRFU’s revenue stream has been severely curtailed, however we want to support clubs as much as we can."

Then they followed up with the birdfeed offering of €5k per club. So, no gate money because there are no matches; no bar-take from those games; no functions outside of those games; no bar-take from Heineken Champions Cup games screened in the club.

Depending on the size of the club and the traffic through it, that could add up to circa €150k in money budgeted for and now binned. Pop five grand into that hole and see how long it takes it to hit the bottom.

The IRFU made a profit of €28.2m last year. Its make-up reflected the enduring excellence of the union in making ends meet: €25m came from the sale of land in Newlands, bought in 1995; the rest from being careful at their day to day business.

How the game will be funded post-Covid has rugby’s administrators in a panic. That gives the IRFU the excuse to throw loose change at their clubs. It ignores the crisis on their own doorstep.

Every club who needs help – and we suspect that is all clubs – should make a case to the IRFU based on what they are losing. That help can be delivered in soft loans and grants. The union, through their own good work, has built up a rainy-day fund. If you look out your window on this Easter week, the sun is shining. But for clubs it’s pissing down.