Rugby club is facing closure due to the cost of insurance

Athy Rugby Football Club, which was established in 1880, has warned its members it has been unable to obtain public-liability insurance. It may have to close the club and its grounds effective from midnight next Monday.

In a letter to its members, honorary secretary Brendan Conroy said the club was experiencing "grave difficulty" in securing insurance cover due to a historic claim and a pending claim against the club.

It's thought that the settled claim involved a five-figure sum, and that the pending claim involves a similar amount.

"This is a club that has survived two world wars and has been promoting rugby in the community since 1880, so we sincerely hope we will find a solution," said Mr Conroy in his letter to members.

The Athy club has 500 members across all age levels. In 2012, a women's team was also formed there.

Mr Conroy told members that on Monday this week, a delegation from the club met Michael D'Arcy, the Minister of State with special responsibility for financial services and insurance.

The meeting was organised by Kildare TD Martin Heydon of Fine Gael.

"Both men have promised to do what they can to help, but have emphasised that there may not be much they can do in the short term," said Mr Conroy in his message to members.

"We also contacted the Leinster branch and IRFU [Irish Rugby Football Union] to see if they can offer assistance."

He added that the club's executive committee would continue to "work tirelessly" to try to secure insurance cover for next year.

"However, as we may not be able to get any quote, or any financially viable quote, we feel that we must notify the members of the possible closure of the club and grounds," he said.

Contacted by the Irish Independent, Mr Conroy declined to comment further on the club's predicament.

Peter Boland, director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, said that the organisation was "very distressed" that yet another Irish sports organisation was under threat "due to the insurance crisis".

"Increasingly, we are on notice that insurance cover is no longer available to certain clubs, organisations and sectors," he added.

"Risky play, such an integral part of childhood development, is disappearing in Ireland due to risk aversion on the part of clubs, schools and authorities."

