Rugby Awards 2021: The highs, lows, top players and rising stars of another packed year

It has been difficult to avoid the sense of deja-vu over the last week, as rugby in Ireland ground to a halt once again.

As we enter 2022, the sport yet again faces an uncertain future, which is a far cry from the euphoria that reverberated around a packed Aviva when Ireland beat New Zealand just last month.

That feels like a very long time ago at this stage, as does the behind-closed-doors Six Nations, and last summer’s Lions tour, which is arguably best forgotten about anyway.

The enforced down-time has at least allowed us a chance to reflect on the rugby year that was, with no shortage of talking points – both good and bad – which brings us on to our first award.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

It was always going to take something particularly underwhelming to outdo one of the worst Lions tours in living memory, but Ireland’s failure to qualify for the Women’s World Cup has left a very bitter taste.

The fallout has been just as ugly, with the IRFU’s initial response to the current and ex-players’ letter just as disappointing as the tournament itself in Parma, which was an unmitigated disaster.

A humiliating defeat to Spain set the tone, before Scotland’s last-gasp win ended Ireland’s chances of making it to New Zealand next year.

The head coach Adam Griggs has since left his position, while at 27, captain Ciara Griffin felt it was best to walk away. On the whole, it was a sorry episode from start to finish.

An honourable mention to the luckless RG Snyman, whose second ruptured ACL may mean that he leaves Munster at the end of the season barely having featured in a red jersey. What a terrible shame that would be.

ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR

No sooner had the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad grabbed some of the headlines following their stunning Olympic qualifying success, before they faded into the background again.

Tokyo didn’t go as planned but what they managed to achieve in Monaco in June should not be forgotten.

Having spent last year training for a tournament they didn’t know would even go ahead, Ireland tore up the script and snatched the last place at the Tokyo Olympics by beating hosts France 28-19 in the final.

As one of the players recently suggested, Ireland Men’s Sevens is the only national team to have hit the IRFU’s targets. Kudos.





IRISH MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

This came down to a shoot-out between Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Tadhg Beirne. Andrew Porter might well have been part of the conversation had he not picked up an untimely injury just before the Lions tour.

Henshaw, Furlong and Conan were key men for the tourists in South Africa, while Beirne was unlucky not to have played more of a role.

Furlong recovered from a troublesome back injury to deliver consistent, outstanding performances in red, green and blue. Meanwhile, Henshaw and Conan took their games to new heights.

A close-run affair, Furlong just about edges Henshaw in some long overdue recognition for the world’s best tighthead. #JusticeForProps

IRISH WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The green shoots amidst a poor year for the women’s team were provided by the young emerging stars who offered hope of a bright future.

Beibhinn Parsons continues to prove that she is one of the most lethal finishers in world rugby, while Ciara Griffin brought the curtain down on her international career with two strong performances last month. Although Dorothy Wall missed the much-needed wins over USA and Japan, the Tipperary native had already enjoyed a standout season.

A powerful back-row, a lot is expected of the hugely talented 21-year-old, who deservedly gets the nod as Player of the Year.

WORLD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

There wasn’t much debate here, as France’s Le Petit General stole the show.

Antoine Dupont is an absolute joy to watch, particularly in the flesh, as you get an even greater appreciation of his work off the ball.

There is nothing the all-action Toulouse scrum-half can’t do and having recently taken on the French captaincy, he thrived with the extra responsibility.

Funnily enough, Ireland were one of the few teams who managed to keep the 25-year-old quiet in Dublin during the Six Nations, but having led Toulouse to a fifth European star, he is spearheading France’s quest to win their home 2023 World Cup.

Even though Dupont was well clear in this category, South Africa’s outstanding centres Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende deserve a mention.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Another straightforward choice here, as Josh van der Flier has reinvented himself to such an extent that he is now Ireland’s undisputed first-choice openside.

Having added a ball-carrying threat to his already strong skill-set, the Wicklow man has responded well to his coaches’ feedback.

MOST CONSISTENT PLAYER

Hugo Keenan finished 2021 having started all 10 of Ireland’s games, which stretched his hugely impressive streak to 16 consecutive starts.

It’s not just the Leinster full-back’s remarkable durability that has impressed, but his level of performance rarely dips below an 8/10.

No one played more for Ireland than Keenan, who racked up an impressive 790 minutes.

GAME OF THE YEAR

As tempted as we were to look to Ireland’s third ever win over the All Blacks or Munster’s recent win against Wasps, it’s impossible to ignore France’s All Blacks victory last month.

A mouth-watering contest lived up to the hype with a wonderfully mad game that was typified by Romain Ntamack running the ball from his own dead-ball area and almost setting up one of the great tries.

A 40-25 defeat in Paris capped a disappointing tour for the All Blacks, who will already be eyeing revenge when the same two teams meet in the 2023 World Cup opener.

Bring it on.

TRY OF THE YEAR

Caelan Doris may have something to say about this after scoring a cracking try against the All Blacks, but we cannot overlook Keith Earls’ stunning effort in the Six Nations win over England.

Give us a set-piece move executed to perfection any day, and this one ranked amongst Ireland’s best.

Rob Herring nailed the lineout throw over the top to Jack Conan, who showed superb skill and agility to catch the ball and direct it to the on-rushing Earls.

After that, it was all about the searing pace and footwork of the Moyross flyer who bamboozled the English defence on his way over the line.

The only shame was that there were no supporters at the Aviva Stadium to witness it live.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rassie Erasmus and Fabien Galthié were in the running but in the end, we decided to keep this award local.

So much has happened in 2021 that it’s easy to forget it was Paul O’Connell’s first year on the Ireland coaching team.

It proved to be a masterstroke by Andy Farrell to get the Munster legend involved, as he not only helped solidify the creaking lineout, but also made massive improvements around the breakdown, which has helped put Ireland on an upward trajectory.

RISING STAR

It seems silly to give this award to a regular provincial starter, so for that reason we have left James Hume out of the running. But the outstanding Ulster centre is one to watch in an Ireland sense next year.

Dan Sheehan has a serious battle on his hands to oust Rónan Kelleher as Leinster and Ireland’s starting hooker, but the powerful 23-year-old has what it takes.

Ireland rarely produces hookers of Sheehan’s size and having the pace and skill-set to go with the bulk marks him out as this year’s rising star.