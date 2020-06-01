Rugby Australia to cut 33pc of staff as state of finances are laid bare

The scale of Australian rugby's financial crisis has been laid bare even further after the union announced that it was set to axe one-third of its full-time staff as well another 30 casual workers.

Rugby Australia (RA) has been in trouble for some time now, and since Covid-19 hit, the union has been plunged into further disarray.

RA has told its relevant staff of the imminent cuts, which are expected to reduce the union's wage bill by $5.5 million.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a total of 47 of 142 full-time staff, 33pc, have been told that they will be let go over the coming months.

Senior staff who have been retained by RA will be asked to take a 5pc pay cut.

Read More

The news could have further ramifications for Australia's Super Rugby franchises, with fears growing that more cuts could be on the cards.

RA's interim chief executive Rob Clarke acknowledged what was "an incredibly difficult day for the organisation" but insisted the cuts were "necessary to ensure the viability and sustainability of the organisation" as a result of the pandemic.

"We have delivered the news to staff this morning and told them that Rugby Australia values the contribution of each and every one of them, some of whom have given significant service to Rugby Australia and to the game over many years," Clarke said.

"This is a difficult time for a lot of very passionate, hard-working rugby people and we are committed to helping those people find their next opportunity, whether it be within the game or elsewhere."

Australia are hoping to follow New Zealand's lead in launching their own domestic Super Rugby tournament on July 3, but this latest development will cast a large dark cloud over the future direction of rugby down under.

Online Editors