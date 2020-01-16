Rúaidhrí O’Connor: 'Encouraging promising players away from Leinster is only option to redress national imbalance'

The cap is there, in theory, to promote competition and make sure that one team does not get so strong that it looms large over the rest. By circumventing the cap, Saracens did exactly that.

Speaking on 'The Ruck' podcast last week, ex-England No 8 Lawrence Dallaglio said that, while Saracens' fall would be better for the domestic competition, it could result in a decline in the competitiveness of the English clubs in the Champions Cup.

How, he wondered, would the English sides cope with the continent's super clubs like Clermont, Racing 92 and Leinster?

The presence of an Irish province on that list is a curious one. Leinster's model does not compare with the mega-rich French and English clubs with their private ownership.

And yet, the eastern province are entirely dominant and are favourites to win this year's Champions Cup after an unbeaten start that's seen them collect four-try bonus points in 11 of their 15 games so far.

Unlike the Premiership, there is no salary cap in the Guinness PRO14 and the Irish provincial playing budgets are a closely guarded secret. According to the IRFU accounts, the professional game here costs €45m to run. Considering Clermont are operating off a budget of €32.5m, none of the provinces are in the same league.

But, on the island of Ireland, Leinster are a behemoth and the gap between them and their neighbours only appears to be growing.

On Wednesday, Andy Farrell named a 35-man squad that included 16 Leinster players. Four of those from other provinces played their schools rugby in Dublin.

It is reflected in the squad, but it is also apparent as Leinster cut an unbeaten swathe through the season; at club level where seven of the last nine AIL titles have gone to Dublin and at underage level where teams are dominated the eastern seaboard.

That is the drawback for Leo Cullen who manages his squad cleverly given the number of players who are unavailable to him for large parts of the season.

But, he also benefits from a system that rewards the team with the most internationals as the IRFU takes the province's best players off the payroll by dint of their central contracting system, leaving room to pay strong squad players well, attract overseas talent and invest in their youth.

Leinster are on track for a historically successful season and their success is earned by smart planning and good coaching, but the demographics are weighed heavily in their favour.

They would argue that it's up to other provinces to get their own houses in order to close the gap and there is validity to that point.

Their strength is such that they're coasting through the season without really being tested and one wonders how entertaining that is for their fans. You'd also question if they will be adequately prepared for the big games coming in April and May.

That's a concern for Cullen and Co, but the bigger-picture worry is the geographic imbalance.

Leinster's supply of players is sustaining the professional game, but Farrell needs his best players starting and playing regularly.

Ireland need to win here and now and they can't do that while relying so heavily on one squad of players, no matter how successful they are.

There is a need for their rivals to get their own production lines flowing, but in the here and now the quickest fix is increasing the flow of players out of Leinster.

They are likely to come under pressure again this summer, particularly at openside, No 8 and out-half where they are particularly deep.

Munster's Joey Carbery. Photo: Sportsfile

Already, Joey Carbery, Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway are starters in Munster, while Marty Moore, Jordi Murphy and Jack McGrath are mainstays at Ulster. Connacht have a longer tradition of taking the Leinster surplus, but nowadays everyone is fighting for the same players.

Some will resist and back themselves to make the grade and Leinster are entitled to compete hard to keep their home-grown resources.

But, at the end of the day, these players want to play for Ireland and, if the message from on high is that you have to play games to do so, then the pressure will tell. If the past decade tells us anything, the Leinster production line will flow on regardless. Perhaps a draft system would ease the bottleneck and democratise the talent-flow but that's some way off.

In the absence of a salary-cap-style mechanism to redress the imbalance, the crude method of encouraging promising players away from the RDS is the only option for a quick fix.

Leinster won't like it and it threatens to dilute the provincial identity, but unless the process of producing good players elsewhere is accelerated it's the only way of closing the gap.

Four Leinster kids with a call to make

Ciaran Frawley

Behind Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne, with Harry Byrne now on the Ireland track after being included as a development player, Frawley has the talent to make it if he gets the opportunity.

Scott Penny

With Dan Leavy to return, Josh van der Flier the Ireland starter and Will Connors next man up, the highly regarded youngster has a big queue to consider. Given Colby Fainga’a is on his way out of Connacht, perhaps a move west would make sense.

Hugh O'Sullivan

With Luke McGrath and Jamison GIbson-Park in front of him, scrum-half O’Sullivan is being forced to be patient. With John Cooney's international commitments about to increase, perhaps Ulster would open up more opportunities.

Max Deegan

Now in the Ireland squad, Deegan knows Jack Conan will return and Caelan Doris will get better. He'd be an automatic choice in pretty much any other province.

Online Editors