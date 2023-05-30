Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Andy Farrell sticks with tried and tested as Munster heroes lose out
Rúaidhrí O'Connor
WHEN Andy Farrell’s 42-man squad assembles in Blanchardstown in three weeks’ time, there will be no need for any introductions.
Latest Rugby
France international Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison sentence for hitting wife in public
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Andy Farrell sticks with tried and tested as Munster heroes lose out
‘You never know’ – Mike Prendergast hoping Keith Earls will stay another year with Munster
Andy Farrell names settled 42-man squad for Rugby World Cup training camp as Joey Carbery misses out
‘There is no other team has done this...And no one will ever do it again’ – Graham Rowntree hails Munster’s URC win
Munster’s rollercoaster ride – from ashes of early-season crisis to their crowning glory after 12 barren years
Thousands show up at Thomond Park to welcome triumphant Munster players home
‘It’s a bigger deal for my family and friends – it’s a professional game’ – Felix Jones on his post-World Cup England move
Ireland to open Six Nations defence against France in Marseille
‘I’m delighted to finish with my home province this way, with a gold medal around my neck’ – Ben Healy
Top Stories
Latest NewsMore
Jack Nicklaus on Rory McIlroy ‘mystery’ and why he thinks Irishman will win more Majors
Manchester United FA Cup blow as striker Anthony Martial is ruled out of Wembley clash with Man City
Stephen's Green Shopping Centre makes appearance in Kendrick Lamar music video
Charlie Bird shares health update: ‘I want to apologise to people who have supported me’
Phillip Schofield and This Morning: So what’s next?
Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her dog whose death ‘deeply pierced’ her soul
Two men found ‘clinging to buoy’ rescued after swept out to sea
Ireland striker Evan Ferguson bats away comparisons with Harry Kane
Delayed upgrade of ‘most dangerous road in Ireland’ cost my son his life, heartbroken dad tells inquiry
France international Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison sentence for hitting wife in public