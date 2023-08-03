Rúaidhrí O’Connor: A big display from Jack Crowley can shake up Ireland’s World Cup pecking order

Ross Byrne in for a nervous evening in the stands as Munster man looks to keep his end-of-season momentum going

It could come down to a simple tale of two drop-goals. The one that went over and the one that never happened. Andy Farrell prizes big moments and when Jack Crowley delivered one in the closing stages of Munster’s URC win over Leinster in front of the Ireland coach, it registered. When Ross Byrne didn’t a week later, it would have left an impression as well.