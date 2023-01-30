Ruadhán Quinn ready to step up again after whirlwind year

Minutes after Richie Murphy announced his Ireland U-20 squad for the upcoming Six Nations, Munster’s Ruadhán Quinn sat down next door with the assembled press.

The 19-year-old was asked to sum up what the last six months have been like.

From becoming Munster’s youngest-ever player in the professional era, to playing in front of over 45,000 against Leinster at Lansdowne Road, it’s been an impressive rise for the academy product of late.

The grin on his face suggests it's a rise that he’s taking firmly in his stride.

There was no time for a post-Leaving Certificate holiday last summer, as the back-row was accepted into the Munster academy before making his debut in a friendly against Gloucester last August. He scored an impressive late try that night at Musgrave Park, and admits the experience was ‘mental’.

“Initially, I wasn’t even meant to be in the extended panel, but I was added after a good few weeks of training,” said Quinn, who is busy preparing for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on February 3 (7.0).

“Jack O’Sullivan got concussed in the first two minutes, so I ended up playing the whole game, it was mental. I hadn’t even played a senior game for the club, and then I was straight into a match against Gloucester’s first team.

“It was unbelievable. I managed to get over for a try and my whole family and friends were there. From then, I kicked on a bit. We played Zebre in October, and with seven minutes left they threw me on. That was an incredible experience.

“After that it was another step up against Leinster at a packed Aviva. That was a different level altogether. You’re playing against internationals, against nearly 30 of the best players in the country. It was surreal.”

With three Munster senior appearances now under his belt, Quinn’s attention now turns to the international front as the U-20s aim to retain their Six Nations crown.

Murphy’s side have been preparing with three recent friendlies against Italy, and development sides from Munster. Quinn has also been capped at U-19 level, and says it would be a dream to achieve a Grand Slam in the green jersey.

“We have had a couple of camps, and Leinster was probably our best performance so far,” said Quinn, who is also in line to feature in the World Rugby U-20 Championship, which begins against England in June.

“In the first camp, I felt we were quite divided. The Munster lads stuck together and the Leinster lads stuck together. But over time we meshed more as a squad and the performances improved. You get used to each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

“I watched every (U-20) game last year. It’s brilliant to have a couple of lads from that team back again, like James (McNabney) and Conor (O’Tighearnaigh). They have experienced it and have a Grand Slam medal in the back pocket. They know what it takes.

“For me, it’s a childhood dream. I can’t wait for the Wales game, we’re not looking past that at the moment. Every game is nearly a cup final, there is no tomorrow.”

The back-row began his career with Ballina-Killaloe before joining Old Crescent. He also helped Crescent College to a Munster Senior Cup triumph last year, with a stunning hat-trick in the semi-final.

“I was born in Goatstown in Dublin and moved down to Killaloe when I was three,” he added.

“Rugby was always my thing. I moved across to Old Crescent because they are strongly affiliated with the school team. We managed to win a Senior Cup last year which was brilliant.

“Keith Wood and Anthony Foley have had a huge impact on the club (Ballina-Killaloe) and the community. You have Maeve Óg O’Leary playing with Munster and Ireland too. There’s a brilliant relationship between the men’s and women’s clubs.”

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign in Colwyn Bay this Friday and Quinn believes they are in a good place. He reveals how eight-time All Ireland winner Kevin McManamon was drafted in to help the team gel.

“I thought it was a bit awkward initially,” laughed Quinn.

“They put you in random groups and you had to sing a song together. It was a Christmas camp so our song was ‘Walking in the Air’, but it works, you get over the awkwardness. After singing a song in front of 30 people, you can comfortably talk to them at a table.

“Kevin had phrases, sticky notes, and loads of little games. It really does show on a pitch. If the guy outside and inside you is someone that you really trust, that’s when you can really play for them.

“Am I excited by the squad? Absolutely. I think there are some incredible players in this team. Not just the 15, but the whole team. We have a really strong, balanced squad.”

As Quinn embarks on the latest chapter of his blossoming career, don’t be fooled by his calm and confident nature. Behind that grin, there is a fierce determination to succeed.