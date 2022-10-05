RTÉ to televise live Champions Cup games in upcoming season

The Heineken Champions Cup will be shown on RTÉ this season.

Tournament organisers EPCR have confirmed that RTÉ will televise eight free-to-air Heineken Champions Cup matches in the upcoming European season, including the final.

The new deal will see RTÉ broadcast live coverage of one game from each round, including the showpiece at the Aviva Stadium on May 20.

ITV will have a similar deal in place for viewers in the UK.

RTÉ have secured live broadcast rights to a select number of games for the next two seasons, including Munster's pool clashes against Toulouse on December 11 at 3.15 and Northampton on January 14 at the same time.

Two of Leinster's pool games will also feature on RTÉ, with the Gloucester tie on December 16 at 8.0 and the Racing clash on January 21 at 3.15 also set to be available on free-to-air television.

Declan McBennett, RTÉ group head of sport, said: "The Heineken Champions Cup is a tournament that is much loved and followed by fans throughout Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with EPCR to bring this prestigious competition to audiences free-to-air and extend its reach to the widest possible audience in the Republic of Ireland."

The full schedule of European fixtures is due to be announced shortly.



