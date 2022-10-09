| 10.7°C Dublin

Rowntree struggles for new way to describe recurring failures while Connacht ride their luck to secure win

Brave and faithful sad and suffering

&lsquo;Graham Rowntree&rsquo;s demeanour suggests he hasn&rsquo;t a rashers why training looks so good and playing looks so bad.&rsquo; Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty Expand
&lsquo;Graham Rowntree&rsquo;s demeanour suggests he hasn&rsquo;t a rashers why training looks so good and playing looks so bad.&rsquo; Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty

Connacht's Paul Boyle. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

Two years ago in a Heineken Champions Cup tie against Bristol, the Connacht stand-in captain Paul Boyle made one of those decisions that have the power to haunt. It was the kind of thought that would pop into your head first thing every morning for a long time thereafter. Sun’s out, the day is open and inviting, and then would come that queasy feeling as the image unfolded again.

Did I really do that?

