Rowntree struggles for new way to describe recurring failures while Connacht ride their luck to secure win

Two years ago in a Heineken Champions Cup tie against Bristol, the Connacht stand-in captain Paul Boyle made one of those decisions that have the power to haunt. It was the kind of thought that would pop into your head first thing every morning for a long time thereafter. Sun’s out, the day is open and inviting, and then would come that queasy feeling as the image unfolded again.

Did I really do that?

Connacht had a handy penalty at the death of the game to give them a losing bonus point, which would have enhanced their chances of making the quarter-finals of the parallel Challenge Cup by virtue of finishing in the top eight of their Heineken pool. But when Boyle needed ice in his veins he got a cloud of red mist. He opted for grunt instead of the kicking tee, and the chance was lost.

“It’s not the smartest decision,” he said at the time. “I’ll take that on the chin. The Challenge Cup did not come into my head at all. So that’s a mistake. That’s on me.”

Imagine if the same candour operated, for example, in the world of politics? Picture the scene as highly paid elected and unelected representatives looked at the mess they had just unloaded and reached for the biodegradable bag instead of fleeing the scene?

Whatever, Boyle got on with things and was present and correct at the Sportsground on Friday night to get some credit. It didn’t require a game-changing decision from him, or one that might even shape Connacht’s season, but there was definitely some sporting karma at work in opening the door for the back-rower to biff his way over from short range for the try that buried Munster. How satisfying.

By way of added value, a month after that Bristol brainfart two years ago, Connacht let Munster off the hook in Galway. That time Boyle was not in the frame, rather it was their pilot, Jack Carty, who plotted the wrong course when the visitors to the Sportsground were down to 13 men and hanging on. He crashed the plane.

On Friday too, Carty had his co-ordinates scrambled when it came to goal-kicking. It was being suggested that Connacht’s new 4G pitch was a factor in him missing three off the tee. Really? We texted this to a current player with a strong track record in getting it right on a weekly basis on both grass and astro. He sent back one of those funny face emojis with the message: “Did they shift the goalposts as well?”

This morning, now that the dust has settled on a mediocre game, Andy Friend, Boyle, Carty, and all involved in the Connacht set-up will be pleased with how good Connacht can look when they are on their game. And how lucky they were to come out the right side. This will be conveyed in detail at tomorrow’s review when the squad file into the Sportsground.

Their scrum will not always be this good so they need to reduce the margin for error elsewhere: Carty needs to kick his goals and Conor Oliver might reinvent himself as a player referees don’t notice rather than one who gives them grief. If the reffing community take against you it’s a real problem.

Circa 100kms down the road in Limerick Graham Rowntree will be asking Munster’s media department for new ways to describe recurring failures.

Currently he brings a tired bag of tricks to the post-match party. Yes Graham, indeed you do have to “look after the ball”. And for sure you have to “treasure it”. No one is arguing either that you need to “be more accurate”. Same words, different venue, the script he gave us under the stand in Musgrave Park last weekend, after missing the winning bonus point against Zebre, was the same as Galway.

It’s actually more painful listening to the new head coach describing it than to watch it unfold in fits and starts. His strategy is to make a point of acknowledging the effort and industry of the players, balanced by stating the bleeding obvious.

Rowntree is of Leicester stock. He was schooled among men who cherished the value of a hard edge and the danger of complaining. His demeanour suggests he hasn’t a rashers why training during the week in UL looks so good and playing at the weekend looks so bad. But rewind a year to when Johann van Graan had his bags packed and stacked way ahead of time, tracking the path of the airport taxi on his phone app.

That surely was when Rowntree began sketching images of the Munster set-up with himself as the head coach. When he got the good news that the succession was secure, you’d imagine he did what every coach does on a weekly basis: the what-if scenario. It’s inconceivable that any incoming head coach in that situation didn’t consider the prospect of a bad start and how it might be handled, within the squad and without. The opening four rounds of this URC qualifies as a bad start.

Rowntree is not the only one in pain. Across the province the Brave and the Faithful are reinventing themselves as the Sad and the Suffering. On the field there are pockets of the Fed Up and the Frustrated. It’s possible that Peter O’Mahony’s withering reaction to the penalty conceded by Conor Philips for going off his feet, at the cost of a good attacking position late in the day, is already available as a gif. It was perfectly illustrative of where Munster are at: often coherent approach play being undone by a readily avoidable error. Incidentally, we’ve seen far worse versions of illegal ball protection than what young Philips did, but when it rains it pours.

While O’Mahony’s body language is usually hard to miss, you wouldn’t say the same of Ben Healy. The outhalf is one of the best footballers in these islands. He also has a passing game that doesn’t get the credit it deserves. But he was poor on Friday night, not least in his failure to nail down Conor Fitzgerald at fullback.

The former Munster academy man does not have aerial combat as his forte. They should have bombed him to oblivion. Fitzgerald got away with a few hairy moments but will be remembered as the one who nailed a killer 50-22 to give Connacht the foothold to win the game. Healy, meanwhile, will have to carry his own can, including a penalty aimed for touch but kicked dead.

This wasn’t the game Healy wanted when Rowntree opened the door by playing Joey Carbery at fullback. Neither was it the run-out Carbery needed. By the time he shifted in to 10 late in the day he already looked unhappy, hardly unconnected to his role in the concession of Connacht’s opening try.

When Carbery was looking impossibly calm and confident in Chicago in November 2016, steering the ship home against New Zealand and an historic win, David Hawkshaw was still two years off doing his Leaving Cert, watching the match on the box. Well known in schools rugby and Dublin underage GAA, Hawkshaw had lots of ability but, as it turned out, an unhappy knack of picking up long term injuries.

It takes a lot to weather that kind of storm when putting to sea, but he persevered manfully. Friday night in Galway was a happy voyage for Hawkshaw. He carried like a man 10kgs heavier and added the kind of sharpness to Connacht’s game that they want to present as standard on their new pitch.

In common with Paul Boyle, he didn’t grow up with Connacht’s shade of green on his wishlist, but he’s making the most of it now. You’d expect Andy Friend to fold his tent at the end of the season, sell the camper van, and head home to Australia which he left a long time ago. If his legacy is to have developed further the Boyles and Hawkshaws then that will be good going.

Graham Rowntree is not yet in the legacy business. He’s just trying to make sense of the rugby world when viewed from the hot seat of Munster head coach.