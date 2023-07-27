Ross Molony hopes door isn’t closed just yet on Ireland call-up

Energia have launched the ‘Rugby for All’ initiative with ambassador, James Martin. The Oscar winning actor, also an avid tag rugby player, was on hand to launch the campaign with Leinster's Ross Molony (left), Rhys Ruddock and Luke McGrath. Photo: James Crosbie/INPHO

It was Paul O’Connell, and the conversation that followed was one he had hoped to avoid.

Molony was told by the Ireland forwards coach that he wasn’t selected in Andy Farrell’s pre-season training camp squad. It hurt of course, as that first cap remains elusive, but it’s a long time between now and September’s World Cup. Anything could happen.

“I got a call this summer from Paulie when I wasn’t selected,” said Molony, speaking at the launch of Energia’s Rugby for All initiative, which aims to grow participation among people with physical or learning difficulties.

“It’s still as disappointing for me on a personal level as the first time I got a call to say I wasn’t selected. It’s not a nice thing to hear as a player, but I don’t think that want and desire to make that (squad) ever goes. I’m still playing in Ireland and I still want to play for Ireland.

“It (the call) shows that I am close, so all I can do is keep training away, keep my body fit, keep healthy and injury-free. It seems obvious, but it’s a long campaign, and things could happen. I’m not officially on standby, but I was told to keep my body right and that things could happen.”

While the 29-year-old waits in the wings for a potential call-up, his immediate focus is on Leinster’s pre-season preparations at the moment.

Leo Cullen’s side experienced a bitterly disappointing end to last season, exiting the URC semi-final to Munster and suffering defeat again to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup decider a week later, both by a single point.

​Molony reveals the Leinster squad met up in the wake of that Lansdowne Road defeat to Ronan O’Gara’s side for two reasons. Firstly, to acknowledge their hurt and draw a line under it and, secondly, to put fire in the belly for the new upcoming campaign.

“The week after the final everyone was a bit down and we met up as a group, just the players,” said Molony, who has made 162 appearances for the province.

“It was important that we acknowledged what had happened and then to grow a bit of excitement about next season. Whatever happens in the World Cup, the (Ireland) lads are going to come back to Leinster at some stage, so you want to have the hunger inside them to come back.It’s going to be an exciting competition next year so it’s to keep the fuel inside those lads and us as well.​

“I’ll be honest, it was brilliant. It didn’t matter if you were the most-capped or least-capped person in the room, you could get your point across. It wasn’t a ‘we’re feeling sorry for ourselves’, or anything like that. It was very optimistic in terms of putting together the mood of the players and how we want to approach next season, so that we could park the disappointment of last year and turn it into excitement about what’s ahead.

“We were bitterly disappointed at the end, but overall it was a great season personally. I’m feeling really comfortable in my role in the side,” added Molony, having made 23 appearances in each of the last two seasons under Cullen. “I suppose the last two seasons I have, I don’t want to say solidify, but I’ve been in the squad on a more regular basis. It’s probably the first couple of seasons that I’ve got a proper run at the European campaign. We’re looking forward to another massive year.”