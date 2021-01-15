Rory Best dips his toe into coaching with Ulster A in win over Leinster

Aaron Sexton scored two tries in Ulster A's win over Leinster. Photo by John Dickson/Sportsfile

Rory Best has become the latest former Ireland international to dip his toe into the coaching world, as he was part of Ulster A's backroom team for today's clash against their Leinster counterparts.

Since retiring following the 2019 World Cup, Best has been taking time out of the game to plan his next move.

Although he isn't known to have fully committed to anything just yet, the ex-Ireland captain was in the coaching box at the Kingspan Stadium for Friday's game.

It is understood that Best is working with Ulster's young forwards and hookers in particular.

Another former Ulster and Ireland skipper Willie Anderson had been working as a forwards specialist for both the Academy and the Ulster 'A' team, but he departed the role last summer. It remains to be seen if Best will take over on a full-time basis.

In recent weeks, Best has seen ex-team-mates Paul O'Connell and Denis Leamy take the next step along their respective journeys.

Best won 124 caps for Ireland and played 218 times for his home province.

The 38-year old was providing support for newly-appointed Ireland U-20s head coach Kieran Campbell as Ulster 'A' take on Leinster in Belfast.

Ulster will hope to continue to tap into the intellect of one of their longest servants. It was a good day for Ulster generally as they saw off Leinster A 37-14. Out-half Bill Johnston was the standout performer, with Ulster scoring four tries through fullback Aaron Sexton (two), prop Callum Reid and flanker Marcus Rea.

Second row Jack Dunne and centre Liam Turner crossed for Leinster in the second half but it wasn't enough for the visitors.

