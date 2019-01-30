Joe Schmidt has revealed that Ireland rugby star Rory Best considered “stepping away from the captaincy completely” a year ago in the midst of the Belfast rape trial.

Rory Best considered stepping down from captaincy in midst of Belfast rape trial, Schmidt reveals

The skipper came in for fierce public criticism in the build-up to the team’s Six Nations opener against France in Paris, after being photographed attending the trial of his Ulster and Ireland team-mates Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson and two other men in Belfast.

All four were found not guilty on all charges.

Judge Patricia Smyth later explained that he had been directed to attend by a senior counsel - "That's the only reason he was here and as a jury you should know that."

Joe Schmidt and (inset) Iain Henderson and Rory Best at Belfast Crown Court

But at the time, Best's decision came in for huge scrutiny on social media and he faced questions about his appearance on the eve of the match at the Stade de France.

Despite his reservations about continuing as captain, Best was named in the team as Ireland came from behind to defeat the French with a last-gasp Johnny Sexton drop-goal at the death.

However, the captain said the build-up soured the victory.

“That France game is probably, for what is one of the greatest victories and shows of never giving up, staying in the fight to the bitter end – it’s probably one of victories that I’ve enjoyed the least with Ireland,” he told BBC Northern Ireland in a documentary 'Rory Best - A life in Rugby'.

“I felt there was so much pressure on me ahead of that game and I felt that all within the family, because you couldn’t get away from it.

“There was a lot of people calling for me to step aside, me not to play. All I could think about during that game was that you just don’t want to give people any more excuses to be calling for your head.

Ireland's Coach Joe Schmidt and Captain Rory Best pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event at The Hurlingham Club in west London on January 23, 2019.(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“To win anything, you need a bit of luck. There’s a lot of skill, but you do need things to go your way.

“That (the drop-goal) was almost like our bit of a let off and it’s about what you do with it. We won that game we never looked back from there.“

Schmidt paid tribute to his captain for performing despite the intense scrutiny of the build-up to the game as he revealed that he considered stepping away from the role.

“It was a tough start to the Six Nations for Rory, on and off the pitch, and it showed a fair bit of character from him to work his way through that when he probably considered stepping away from the game, stepping away from the captaincy completely,” the coach said.

“With the encouragement of team-mates behind him he did a super job.

“He stepped up and showed a strength of character that’s hard to find when you’re under the spotlight, the microscope that he was. He definitely delivered.”

Best went on to become the third Irish captain to lead the team to win a Grand Slam.

He is expected to lead the side into their Six Nations title defence against England on Saturday. Schmidt names his team for the match today.

'Rory Best – A Life In Rugby' airs on BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday at 10.40pm.

