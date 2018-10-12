Ronan O'Gara has said he would be interested in working alongside former Munster and Ireland teammate Paul O'Connell in the future.

Ronan O'Gara teases possible 'dream team' link up in the future with Paul O'Connell

With both men currently enjoying coaching roles - O'Gara as backs coach with Crusaders in New Zealand and O'Connell with Stade Francais - the possibility of a future 'dream team' combination has been mooted.

And O'Gara has fuelled that talk by saying managing in Ireland is something that he would consider - as is working with O'Connell.

"Seeing those moments in red and green, of course you're going to (consider returning to management in Ireland)," O'Gara told the Off The Ball Roadshow in Limerick.

"If it's your home place, you'd love to do well because you can potentially rekindle that connection with the supporters and get that fortress going.

"You look at the Limerick hurlers this year and I was in Kerry but I was in tears watching it, kind of going, 'Is there something wrong with me'?

"I think there's something beautiful about Irish sport on a day like that and obviously they know where they're coming from but to an outsider this is quite amazing."

Host Nathan Murphy then pushed O'Gara on the possibility of a 'dream team' link up with O'Connell.

"There's a lot of big ifs in there. I would obviously enjoy it because Paul is a perfectionist and he has a brilliant outlook on the game. So would it work? In my eyes, yes of course," added O'Gara.

"It would be interesting in years to come to work with Paul, yeah."

Online Editors