Ronan O’Gara has ended speculation about his future by signing a new five-year contract with La Rochelle.

O’Gara had been linked to the now vacant England head coach position, but behind the scenes, La Rochelle have always been eager to ensure that their director of rugby remained at the club.

The Munster and Ireland legend led the French side to Champions Cup glory for the first time last season, to further highlight the major impact he has made at the club since arriving in 2019.

O’Gara has been touted as a possible successor to Andy Farrell, but with the Ireland boss having recently signed a fresh deal until 2025, with a view to leading the team into the 2027 World Cup, the Cork native knew he had to bide his time, if he fancies a crack at the top job back home.

That said, the Cork man and his family are well-settled in France, which is why he admitted it was an ‘easy decision’ to extend his stay.

"My family and I feel very good here,” O’Gara said.

“Work-life balance is very important to me. Vincent (Merling), Pierre (Venayre) and Robert (Mohr) let me know that they wanted to continue this adventure with me and I am absolutely delighted. I love my group.

"Gradually, we are changing status and I am convinced that this is only the beginning. And then the supporters here are incredible.

"This passion that drives them, this support they have shown me. Yes, I have to say, it all made my decision easy. It's a great responsibility but also a lot of pride to continue here.”

La Rochelle chairman Merling said:

“I am very happy and proud of Ronan's extension, which is part of a sustainable performance objective. Together, with our supporters, we have experienced great collective emotions and I am convinced that we will experience others in the coming seasons."

Managing director Venayre commented:

"Extending our collaboration with Ronan was obvious to us and a strong desire. His commitment until 2027 confirms our prospects and our sporting ambitions.”

La Rochelle’s sporting director Mohr added:

“I am very happy with Ronan's extension. We have found an organisation that allows everyone to exploit their skills and strengths for the benefit of Stade Rochelais.”

La Rochelle are currently fourth in the Top 14 table and will begin their Champions Cup title defence at home to Northampton on Saturday.