Ronan O'Gara rules himself out of England job after opting to stay at La Rochelle

Ronan O’Gara has ruled himself out of contention to succeed Eddie Jones as England head coach.

The Ireland and Munster legend was on a three-person shortlist alongside Crusaders boss Scott Robertson and Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick – but O’Gara withdrew his name from the process and is set to sign a new deal with La Rochelle instead.

In a column in the Irish Examiner, O’Gara revealed that he rang the RFU last week and asked for his name to be removed from consideration. Reports in France say that O’Gara has agreed a three-year extension to take him up to the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 45-year-old joined La Rochelle in 2019 as the head coach under Director of Rugby Jono Gibbes, and after two years in that role he took over as the head man at the start of last season.

O’Gara enjoyed a dream first campaign in charge, leading La Rochelle to a first-ever Champions Cup triumph, pipping Leinster in the final in Marseille last May.