Ronan O'Gara relishing chance to reforge ‘dynamite’ combination with Scott Robertson with the Barbarians

Ronan O'Gara is interested in how Ireland perform under the tough conditions of being the away side this weekend

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara will link up with Crusaders supremo Scott Robertson once again this November after being named as co-coaches of the Barbarians.

The duo worked together for two seasons in Christchurch and combined for Super Rugby titles both times before the Ireland legend returned to Europe with the French side.

He led them to back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup finals, winning at the second attempt while he also reached the Top 14 showpiece in his first season.

The Barbarians take on an All Blacks XV side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 13.

“I am honoured to be coaching the Barbarians this Autumn as we take on the All Blacks XV," O'Gara said in a statement.

“It will be a dynamite coaching team and I’m very much looking forward to reuniting with Ray after my time with him at Crusaders.

"It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches like him and to do so for this world-famous club will be an unforgettable experience.

"We’re going to put our heads together in the coming months and devise a squad of exciting talent who will light up the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and bring the Barbarians’ style of play to life against the All Blacks XV.”

The Barbarians are on a role having beaten England and Spain under the tutelage of Fabien Galthié and John Mulvihill last month.