Ronan O'Gara receives 10-week ban and €15,000 fine from French authorities for ‘remarks to a match official’

Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara has been hit with a 10-week ban and a €15,000 fine after his latest brush with the powers that be in France.

The La Rochelle coach will be suspended for all of his team's Heineken Champions Cup pool games including the games against Ulster after being accused of making an 'attack on the best interests of rugby'.

It is his second ban of the season, having served a six-week suspension for 'disrespecting the authority of a match official' in September and October.

He is now facing a lengthy ban and fine for making 'remarks to a match official'.

It is understood that O'Gara was sanctioned after making contact with officials privately about inconsistencies in recent matches, particularly in regard to head high shots that went unpunished in his side's recent game against Toulouse.

He can appeal the ban and fine which totalled €20,000, with €5,000 suspended.