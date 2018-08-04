Ronan O'Gara has picked up his first trophy with Canterbury Crusaders after his side saw off South Africa's Lions 37-18 to clinch their ninth Super Rugby title in front of a sold-out crowd at Rugby League Park in Christchurch.

Ronan O'Gara is a Super Rugby champion in his first season with Crusaders

It's just eight months since the former Ireland and Munster man joined the New Zealand outfit as assistant backs coach from Racing 92 and this latest victory adds to an already impressive coaching CV.

Richie Mo'unga drove a resolute and clinical Canterbury Crusaders around the field. The Crusaders flyhalf slotted 17 points with the boot and provided the attacking spark for the Crusaders, who defended for much of the match and seized what scoring chances they had.

Not even a late yellow card to Ryan Crotty was able to stop the Crusaders, who scored tries to outside backs Seta Tamanivalu and David Havili, lock Scott Barrett and replacement scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond.

Flanker Cyle Brink and hooker Malcolm Marx scored tries for the Lions, who suffered their third successive final defeat, having lost to the Wellington Hurricanes in 2016 and Crusaders last year.

Online Editors