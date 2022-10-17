Ronan Kelleher ruled out of Ireland’s November internationals as Leinster hit by triple injury blow

Ireland have been dealt a major blow ahead of the November internationals, as Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out through injury.

The influential hooker is facing up to eight weeks on the sideline due to a hamstring issue.

Kelleher also missed Ireland's summer tour to New Zealand through injury, in what has been a deeply frustrating period for the 24-year-old.

Ahead of the squad announcement later this week, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will have to plan without Kelleher, with Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring and Dave Heffernan likely to be the three hookers included.

Harry Byrne's chances of inclusion have also been dashed, as he too is facing up to two months out with a hamstring problem.

The out-half travelled to New Zealand in the summer but failed to make an appearance due to injury.

The bad news keeps coming for Leinster and Ireland, who will both also be without Will Connors after the back-row underwent a procedure on a bicep injury last week.

Connors, whose career of late has been dogged by injury, has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks.

Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will continue to follow the return-to-play protocols this week and subject to coming through, will be available for selection for Saturday's URC clash with Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Hugo Keenan will also step up his rehab this week from abdominal and knee injuries.

On the back of last week's win over Connacht, Jack Conan (eye), James Ryan (knee) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) require further assessment this week.

Caelan Doris (head) and Ciarán Frawley (shoulder) both came through their respective returns against Connacht without any issue, while Dave Kearney is expected to return to full training this week following an adductor injury suffered against Ulster.

Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) remain sidelined.