Ronan Kelleher emerges as Six Nations injury doubt as uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart called up to Ireland squad

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Ronan Kelleher is an injury doubt for Ireland's Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales on Saturday.

Uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart is understood to have been called up to join Andy Farrell's squad in Portugal where they are preparing for the Cardiff clash.

Kelleher, who last played for Ireland against France 11 months' ago, has been with the squad in the Algarve but has picked up an injury.

Dan Sheehan was always expected to start at No 2 for the opener, with Kelleher vying with Rob Herring for a bench spot.

The Ulsterman will be back-up if Kelleher isn't available.

Stewart (22) has leapfrogged Connacht's Dave Heffernan into the squad on the back of his excellent form for Ulster.

Ireland are due to issue a squad update on Monday.

