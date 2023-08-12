Róisín Ormond makes Munster return after long Covid battle for breath

Anyone affected by long Covid knows just how debilitating it is, and, if you’re an athlete, fearing you’ll never play your sport again only exacerbates the struggle.

That’s why Róisín Ormond is so looking forward to getting stuck in when Munster kick off the Vodafone Interprovincial Championships with a road trip to Ulster today.

The competition has just returned to a summer start, and though the Ballincollig forward made her comeback when the interpros were played in January last season, she is only now revealing what she’s been through.

“I never thought I’d be back on a pitch, never mind in a Munster jersey,” Ormond says. “It was very tough so January was very special to make it back and I want to keep driving on from here.”

Covid caused blood clots in Ormond’s lungs and she was so sick that she had to take six months off everything, including her master’s studies. But hard work and a clever idea from an innovative coach aided her return.

“I’ve totally recovered now but my lung capacity isn’t what it used to be so I used to play back-row and have now moved to prop. It was Fiona Hayes’s idea to switch position. I actually come from a family of props so I was the odd one out for years.”

A biomedical engineer who works full-time as MTU’s science for life officer in local primary schools, she did lots of research on long Covid recovery methods but, for her, it came through painstaking aerobic work.

“It was about gradually returning my lung capacity through training, lots of walks, short runs and long runs. I was just so delighted to get back.”

She’ll be one of the leaders in Munster’s pack as the defending champions pursue a four-in-a-row and a 17th provincial title.

Head coach Niamh Briggs, who has just left the gardaí to take up one of the IRFU’s new women’s ‘pathway’ appointments – as a provincial talent coach based in UL – says returning the interpros to a summer window is ideal ahead of the new World XVs in October.

“Having a two-year season plan is also massive, the new (provincial) centres of excellence are huge and having centralised players is good. But, right now, our focus in Munster is getting off to a good start,” she says.

Munster are without international scrum-half Nicole Cronin for their opener and look likely to blood some of their exciting young talent before facing Leinster on August 26.

Those include Ireland U-20 Kate Flannery and teenagers like Gráinne Burke (Ennis), Saskia Wycherley (Bantry) and Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe). ​

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship

Round 1: Ulster v Munster, City of Armagh RFC, 3.0; Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 5.15 (streaming on TG4 YouTube).