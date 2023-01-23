Robin McBryde urges young Leinster talents to step up

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde has urged the province’s emerging talent to make their mark while 20 players are away on Ireland duty.

Leo Cullen will be without 20 of his squad for the next two months as Ireland’s Six Nations campaign kicks off in Wales on February 4. Leinster extended their winning streak to 16 matches in Saturday’s Champions Cup win over Racing 92, and topped Pool A in the process to book a home last 16 tie against Ulster in the spring.

Despite the impressive winning streak, McBryde is under no illusions that circumstances have now changed and has called on their younger players to stake their claim in the weeks ahead, with URC tests against Cardiff, Dragons and Edinburgh to come.

“It’s very exciting. They’re very keen and very hungry for their opportunity,” said McBryde, as Leinster return to URC action against Cardiff at the RDS on Saturday (5.05).

“I tend to treat these boys the same as I would treat the experienced boys, really. You’ve got to keep players stimulated and hungry. It’s about not taking your foot off the gas. It’s a great block for these players because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as the others. It’s a great window for growth and opportunity.”

Although Leinster have enjoyed flawless Champions Cup and URC campaigns so far this season, McBryde insists there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“There are a couple of issues around the scrum the last couple of weeks,” said the former Welsh international. “We’ve conceded a couple of driving mauls. We’re not kidding ourselves either, there are plenty of things we need to improve on.”