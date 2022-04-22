Robbie Henshaw ‘delighted’ to sign IRFU deal until 2025

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Tom Farrell and Caolin Blade of Connacht during the Heineken Champions Cup match at the Aviva Stadium last week. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Robbie Henshaw has inked an extension to his playing contract until 2025.

The Leinster and Ireland centre started every game of Ireland’s 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign and his form earned him a place in the Lions squad where he started all three Tests against the Springboks.

The Athlone native made his international debut against the USA in 2013 and has represented his country on 57 occasions to date, winning two Six Nations titles with Ireland and has played at two Rugby World Cups (2015, 2019).

At provincial level, Henshaw has won a European Champions Cup and four PRO14 titles with Leinster and he won a PRO12 title with Connacht in 2016. He has made 63 appearances for Leinster, scoring 14 tries.

"I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby,” said Henshaw. “We are lucky to have such high quality centres in Ireland and it is a really competitive position which makes it very exciting.

“There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added, "In 2021 Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

“The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland and he will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come."