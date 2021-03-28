Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne shortlisted for Six Nations player of the tournament

Tadhg Beirne and Robbie Henshaw celebrate after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship win over England. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

IRELAND pair Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne have been nominated for the Guinness Six Nations player of the tournament award.

The duo are competing with last year’s winner Antoine Dupont, Scotland’s Hamish Watson and two players from champions Wales in winger Louis Rees-Zammit and No 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Munster forward Beirne was an impressive performer in all of Ireland’s matches, picking up the man of the match award away to Italy and Scotland and scoring tries against Wales and the Scots.

Centre Henshaw is in the form of his life, creating Beirne’s try in Cardiff and putting in a man-of-the-match display in Ireland’s final-day victory over England at the Aviva Stadium.

The award will be decided by public vote and Henshaw and Beirne are vying to become the seventh Irish player to win since Gordon D’Arcy claimed the inaugural gong back in 2004.

Brian O’Driscoll claimed a hat-trick in 2006, 2007 and 2009, Tommy Bowe won in 2011, Paul O’Connell in 2015 and Jacob Stockdale in 2018.

Friday’s frantic finish in Paris meant Ireland finished third in this year’s tournament.

