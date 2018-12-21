Robbie Henshaw and Sean O'Brien 'making good progress'

Leo Cullen has said that both Robbie Henshaw and Sean O'Brien are 'making good progress' in their returns from respective injuries.

Henshaw has been ruled out since pulling his hamstring during the warm-up of Ireland's win over Argentina, while O'Brien broke his arm in the same game last month.

While Cullen did not put an exact time frame on either player's return, the Leinster head coach was optimistic about both internationals making a comeback over the coming weeks.

"They're making good progress, is probably the best way of describing it," Cullen said ahead of Leinster's clash against Connacht at the RDS tomorrow.

"We had a very good run of injuries for the first part of the season and then we had six or seven guys that we lost in quite a short period of time.

"Some of those guys will start to filter back over the course of the next few weeks. Jack McGrath is another one, Barry Daly was back on the pitch this week."

Cullen also revealed that he spoke at length with Tom Daly before the centre made his loan move to Connacht.

Daly will not feature against his parent club tomorrow evening, and Cullen admitted that he was still highly regarded within the Leinster setup as he looks to get more game time out west.

"I had various different conversations with Tom over a period of time," Cullen added.

"There was an opportunity that presented itself to go to Connacht and we discussed the merits of it and talked about some of the opportunities.

"Tom was keen to progress that and we wanted to fully support him to make sure he's happy with how he is progressing in his career.

"We have a competitive group at the moment so for some guys sometimes the opportunities are a little bit limited. I know the coaches rate him down there so it's a good opportunity for him.

"Players are making those decisions all the time. Every season at this time of year there are guys who are coming out of contract, so there's always those bits going on behind the scenes. Tom is just one of those examples."

Online Editors