Robbie Henshaw and Dorothy Wall crowned as players' players of the year at Irish Rugby Players awards

ROBBIE HENSHAW and Dorothy Wall were the big winners from the Zurich Irish Rugby Players awards which were announced today.

Henshaw, who won the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year award three times in his youth, claims the gong for the first time on the back of a standout campaign that saw him star for the Lions in South Africa last summer.

Expand Close 2021 Zurich Women's Players’ Player of the Year Award and Whoop Women’s Young Player of the Year Dorothy Wall. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 2021 Zurich Women's Players’ Player of the Year Award and Whoop Women’s Young Player of the Year Dorothy Wall. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Wall was the women's winner and doubled up with the Young Player of the Year award to boot, crowning a fine individual year in a disappointing season for the women's game in Ireland.

Munster's Gavin Coombes claimed the Nevin Spence award after his breakthrough campaign, while Lucy Mulhall and Terry Kennedy claimed the Sevesns awards and CJ Stander's final game for Ireland against England won the moment of the year.

JJ Hanrahan and Beibhinn Parsons won try of the year for their efforts for Munster against Cardiff and Ireland against Wales, while Tomm Bowe won an award for his contribution to society.

The awards were held remotely this year due to the pandemic.

ZURICH IRISH MEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner:

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby)

Nominees:

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby)

Tom Daly (Connacht Rugby)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby)

ZURICH IRISH WOMEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner:

Dorothy Wall (Munster Rugby)

Nominees:

Eimear Considine (Munster Rugby)

Stacey Flood (Leinster Rugby)

Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht Rugby)

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner:

Gavin Coombes (Munster Rugby)

Nominees:

Craig Casey (Munster Rugby)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby)

Scott Penny (Leinster Rugby)

WHOOP WOMEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner:

Dorothy Wall (Munster Rugby)

Nominees:

Stacey Flood (Leinster Rugby)

Brittany Hogan (Ulster Rugby)

Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht Rugby)

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY 2021

Tommy Bowe