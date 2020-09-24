Rob Kearney to continue playing after bowing out for Leinster and Ireland

The tributes are flowing in for Ireland's most decorated player, but Rob Kearney is not retiring from playing rugby.

Independent.ie understands that the legendary full-back has an agreement in place with a new club and will announce a deal in the coming days.

The identity of that club is not yet known, but he has been the subject of interest from France in the past.

Kearney, who lifted the Guinness PRO14 trophy with retiring winger Fergus McFadden after Leinster beat Ulster two weeks' ago.

Kearney posted a lengthy open letter to supporters on the Leinster and IRFU websites today, thanking his coaches, his fiance, his parents, his brother Dave and fans for their support almost 15 years of glittering success.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Leinster extended his current deal so he could finish the campaign and he started the final regular season game against Ulster but couldn't make the match-day squad for the wins over Munster and Ulster and the defeat to Saracens.

That brought his involvement with Leinster to a close, but he will continue to play on.

"You always want one more as a player. The next one becomes the most important. The next match, the next trophy, the next training session even. That is the process, that is the drive within us," he wrote.

"It wasn’t to be, but I am so very grateful for every run out that I did get in a Leinster and an Ireland jersey.

"Losing to Saracens brought my time in a Leinster jersey and by extension an Irish jersey to an end.

"I spoke to the players in the dressing room after the game and I spoke about living a dream, because that is what I have done.

"I have lived the dream of every five-year-old boy or girl out there that dreams of pulling on a Leinster jersey, an Ireland jersey, a Lions jersey.

"I consider myself very fortunate to have done the greatest thing that I could have done with my life and I have lived the dreams that I first had as a young lad in Dundalk RFC with the minis."

Online Editors