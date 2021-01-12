Rob Kearney reveals hotel room training regime as he meets Western Force team-mates for first time

Rob Kearney is hoping to bring his winning mentality to his new Australian club Western Force during his year-long spell with the Perth-based side.

The former Ireland international signed for Western Force in September after 15 seasons for Leinster, during which he won four European Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup and six Pro14 titles.

Capped 95 times by his national team, the 34-year-old Kearney was part of the Six Nations-winning sides of 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

"I'm very lucky that I've come from some teams and some cultures where we've won a lot of trophies and silverware," Kearney told the Australian Associated Press.

Rob Kearney works on strength and conditioning drills during a Western Force Super Rugby training session at UWA Rugby Club, McGillivray Oval in Perth, Australia Getty Images

Rob Kearney works on strength and conditioning drills during a Western Force Super Rugby training session at UWA Rugby Club, McGillivray Oval in Perth, Australia

"Hopefully, I can incorporate some of that winning mindset and what it takes to be a real high-performance team."

Having arrived in Brisbane last month with his fiancee Jess Redden and quarantined in a hotel for two weeks, Kearney only met his new team mates on Tuesday.

"I think I've lost a kilogram or two after the few weeks' quarantine. So I'll be asking the boys to stack on more weight," Kearney, who reportedly bench-pressed his hotel bed in the absence of proper fitness equipment, added.

"It wasn’t heavy enough," Kearney laughed. "When you're forced to have to adapt, you can make sessions up pretty quickly and can surprise yourself with how much work you can get done in a small room."

Rob Kearney is a Force man! 💪



The Irish fullback has arrived and was thrilled to link up with his new teammates this morning 👍#ForceForever pic.twitter.com/9SDFRacB4A — Western Force (@westernforce) January 12, 2021

Kearney also revealed to rugbypass.com: "I had a good pal who I used to play rugby union with – Ben Te'o. He's with the Broncos at the moment and he dropped some equipment to me, a rower and Therra Bands.

"My fiancé is hugely into her fitness and she regularly ran 10, 12km a day in the bedroom, which put me to shame."

Kearney is expected to make his full debut when Western Force welcome defending champions ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU season opener on February 19.

Online Editors