Dan Sheehan and physiotherapist Stephen Mutch during an Ireland training session in Dublin.

Ireland have been dealt another major blow ahead of Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash with France at the Aviva Stadium, as Dan Sheehan has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will start in place of the in-form Sheehan, with the fit-again Rónan Kelleher coming onto the bench.

Already without Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park, Andy Farrell will now have to plan without a fourth key player in Sheehan.

That’s the only change to the side that beat Wales at the Principality Stadium last weekend.

Conor Murray has been named to start at scrum-half alongside captain Johnny Sexton.

Stuart McCloskey holds off competition from Bundee Aki to keep his place in midfield with Garry Ringrose. The back-three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe remains in situ.

Up front, Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham continue either side of Herring, who gets the nod ahead of Kelleher, who is only just back from a hamstring problem. Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan renew their second-row partnership.

The back-row is also unchanged, as Peter O’Mahony keeps his place alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne and Tom O’Toole will provide front-row cover on the bench, with Iain Henderson and Jack Conan also primed to make an impact when called upon.

Fresh after his impressive cameo last weekend, Ross Byrne will look to build on his recall to the squad, with Craig Casey and Aki also offering back-line cover.

Ireland team to play France on Saturday – H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), C Murray; A Porter, R Herring, F Bealham; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher, D Kilcoyne, T O’Toole, I Henderson, J Conan, C Casey, R Byrne, B Aki.