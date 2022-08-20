Road to 2025 World Cup begins for Ireland squad entering new era

You may have seen the ad campaign that Sky Ireland have been running to promote their sponsorship of the Republic of Ireland women’s team. The theme is ‘outbelieve’ and, as the blurb to announce the promotional campaign revealed, includes the ‘first dedicated women’s national team TV ad’. Included are soccer players who’ve become household names.

Katie McCabe. Denise O’Sullivan. There’s a snap shot of Vera Pauw talking about the equal pay that was announced by the FAI for players on the national women’s and men’s teams in August last year and which is an example to other countries.

It’s all a long way from Liberty Hall and the threatened strike action five years ago. The visibility of our national women’s soccer team has never been higher. Neither has their standing.

As well as moving up to 27th in the latest FIFA rankings – equal to their highest ever position – the Republic of Ireland women’s World Cup qualifier with Finland next month in Tallaght stadium not only sold out but the tickets were gone in 30 minutes.

They’re going to need a bigger boat. Sure, they missed out on qualifying for the European Championships in England this summer, but there’s a growing force behind this team which extends to all the support-scaffolding around them.

Today amounts to a starting gun for a major tournament in England for another national women’s team.

Read More

The Ireland women’s rugby team play their first Test against Japan today on their summer tour. The next women’s World Cup is less than two months away in New Zealand (rescheduled from 2021), and yes, it is going to be tough watching one without Ireland in it, but we’re already into the four-year cycle for the 2025 World Cup in England which will expand to a 16-team tournament from 12.

The inclusion of 10 uncapped players in the Ireland touring squad – four of which are in the starting team for today – gives a rare and valuable opportunity for head coach Greg McWilliams and his team to work with emerging talent which was almost impossible to do in the pillar-to-post nature of a Six Nations.

What’s happened in the last month in relation to the national women’s team obviously has the potential to reformat and upgrade the side in a way we’ve never seen before. They’re on a first summer tour in history. There was the appointment of Gillian McDarby to the new role of head of women’s performance and pathways.

There was the contracts announcement. Forty-three centralised contracts (which includes deals already in place for sevens players) and which, the IRFU say, have been “benchmarked internationally” and will range up to €30,000 plus match fees and bonuses.

Rumours that the long-awaited contracts were finally on the way began to harden the day Ireland played the fully professional England team in the Six Nations at Welford Road in April. It’s only 17 months since IRFU performance director David Nucifora said “talk of professionalism is really a distraction” to getting more girls and women playing rugby. Even former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan said this week that “I didn’t think anyone thought it would happen so quickly”.

Next year’s tenth anniversary of Coghlan and her team’s historic Grand Slam in 2013 will come with Irish 15s players finally getting the opportunity to play as pros.

So will it be that straightforward?

Having contracts to offer players is a starting point but how the IRFU go about playing this numbers game is the next step. This won’t be like a male international 15s player thrashing out contract talks with his agent and the union. Agents are not expected to be involved in these discussions but Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) will work with the union on this. There are a number of things we don’t know yet.

Like who will be offered what type of contract. What will be the exact breakdown of deals offered to 15s players specifically. Will players have to base themselves near the IRFU high performance centre in Dublin. And when exactly will these contracts kick in before the 2023 Six Nations.

The initial soundings appear to be that players who’ve signed with clubs in England will continue playing in the Premier 15s and be released for international windows which include the Six Nations and the new global WXV competition from next year. At this stage, players have already signed up for next season anyway.

Last month, for example, Sam Monaghan left Wasps to join Gloucester-Hartpury but, as she mentioned in a recent interview with The42, she doesn’t know yet if these new contracts will change her requiring her day job.

It seems the IRFU will be happy for players to get the experience of playing in leagues like the Premier 15s (last month the English RFU announced a ten-year strategy to professionalise this league) and the IRFU even helped organise Linda Djougang’s year with French side ASM Romagnat last season. The obvious flip-side to this is how much the Women’s AIL would benefit from having Ireland’s top players playing club rugby in Ireland. This has to be in the strategy whenever we hear back about that second review into the overall structure and plans for the women’s game.

Read More

If we’re to use the moral of the story in Aesop’s Fables The Tortoise and the Hare and stretch it to an upside of the IRFU being the slowest to offer contracts to 15s players compared to other teams in the Women’s Six Nations, then it’s that they can at least look at what’s worked and what hasn’t. England are the runaway leaders in this game but they had their own turmoil the year after the 2017 World Cup when players were left in limbo over whether there would be contracts available or not. In a report in The Times in 2018, one of the concerns of the players was when they were on part-time contracts they were guaranteed that if a player couldn’t get the time off work for training it wouldn’t affect selection, “yet they (the players) claim that this promise was not upheld”.

What if there are Irish 15s players who decide the contract on offer is simply not enough for them to leave their own profession or job?

There could be a battle for some players to decide if this contract at whatever stage of their life is one they can’t afford to take while they may also feel that, for the sustainability of their international career, it is a decision they also can afford not to take. Players have given up countless hours over the years to play for their country with nothing in return monetarily besides a nominal per diem for days spent in camp.

As the women’s game grows, the contract deals on offer have to improve too. Male 15s players know their monetary worth and no-one bats an eyelid at that way of thinking.

And will these centralised contracts come with a maternity policy? In December 2019, Sport Ireland announced a new maternity policy for carded athletes guaranteeing funding for 12 months. Speaking to the Irish Independent last month, former rugby international Louise Galvin spoke about her attempt to bring in a policy for sevens players while she was a player representative with RPI. Cover and care for fully contracted players should be like any other workplace.

What these contracts can do is give players a chance to play and compete as close to their potential.

A player representing their country merits that opportunity. But the responsibility here isn’t just on the players and nor should there be increased pressure on them because they’re getting a contract – this is the base working conditions they should be operating at.

But in the wider context, having professional players should lead to a ripple effect to all the support systems around them to raise their game. The Republic of Ireland women’s team showed what can eventually happen out of adversity.

The Ireland women rugby players can also create their own ‘outbelieve’ journey.