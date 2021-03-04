Rising star Ben Healy signs one-year Munster deal as Gavin Coombes commits for two

Out-half Ben Healy has opted to turn down an offer from Glasgow Warriors and commit to Munster for the 2021/22 season.

However, the former Ireland U-20 who is also Scottish and English qualified, opted against signing a longer deal as he keeps his options open.

With JJ Hanrahan among a number of players set to leave the province at the end of this season, Healy can be hopeful of getting more game-time and he starts against Connacht tomorrow night.

Joey Carbery’s return to fitness means he still has a lot of work to do, while another highly rated out-half, Jake Flannery, has also penned a one-year extension and Jack Crowley is expected to commit his future to the province.

As well as Healy, back-row star Gavin Coombes, first-choice full-back Mike Haley and scrum-half Neil Cronin have signed two-year deals.

Flannery, James French and Seán French join Healy in stepping up from the Academy on one-year contracts, while John Hodnett has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Munster previously announced two-year extensions for Niall and Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes and Alex McHenry signed one-year deals.

Earlier today, club captain Peter O’Mahony put pen to paper on a two-year deal and coach Johann van Graan is pleased with how the contracting process is going.

"Off the back of the great news about Peter’s IRFU contract this morning, it’s a further boost for the province that we can add these latest names to the squad roster for next season,” he said.

"Securing the continued services of quality players such as Mike, Gavin and Neil allows us to focus on our future planning and objectives for this group. They are an exciting dynamic trio who add huge value to the squad.

"In terms of the younger lads it’s always great seeing the next generation of players stepping up and reaching their potential, and it’s credit to the work that’s carried out in clubs and schools that helped them to get to this point."

