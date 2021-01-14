Glasgow are set to cool their interest in signing Munster out-half Ben Healy after the club confirmed the return of Scottish ace Duncan Weir ahead of next season.

The PRO14 outfit had shown keen interest in luring Healy to Scotstoun after they were made aware that the Tipperary native is eligible to play for Scotland due to his family roots.

Although the IRFU had placed a hold on all contract talks on the back of their financial difficulties arising from Covid-19, negotiations are believed to be now under way.

Glasgow sensed an opening and made Healy more than one strong offer, which included being propelled into the Scotland squad.

However, with Weir returning to the club following a stint with Worcester, Glasgow are expected to end their pursuit of Healy.

Another former Munster out-half is set to join Glasgow, however, as Ian Keatley is in line to sign for the Scottish outfit until the end of the season, having left Benetton by mutual consent.

Meanwhile, Portlaoise native Alan Kingsley has been appointed in a kicking consultant role with Cardiff Blues. Kingsley is also currently involved in a similar capacity with the Dragons and Biarritz, and has previously worked with Western Force, Leinster and Navan in the All-Ireland League.​​​​​​​

