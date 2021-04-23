Ringrose, Doris and Ryan back for Leinster while O’Mahony and Daly return for Munster

Garry Ringrose will kickstart a bid to copperfasten his potentially central role for the Lions this summer when he returns from an ankle injury to captain Leinster in the latest derby against Munster.

And after worryingly lengthy absences with head injuries, Caelen Doris and James Ryan have also been deemed healthy enough to return to the combative fray as Leo Cullen’s men seek to continue their record winning run against Munster in the ill-fated Rainbow Cup.

Former academy scrum-half Cormac Foley could make his debut for Leinster as a replacement. Foley, a former St. Gerard’s School pupil and Academy scrum half, is in line to become the 58th player to represent the club this season.

The 21-year-old from Newtownmountkennedy plays his club rugby with Lansdowne FC and is studying Economics and Finance in UCD.

Jordan Larmour is selected at full back, with Dave Kearney on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

In the centre Rory O’Loughlin moves to the number 12 jersey, with Ringrose as captain outside him.

In the half-backs, Hugh O’Sullivan starts at scrum half with Harry Byrne at out-half.

In the pack, Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter are the front row for Cullen’s side, with Ross Molony and Ryan Baird in the second row.

Finally, the back row sees Josh Murphy and Scott Penny on the flanks with Penny back from a hand injury and the fit again Caelan Doris at No 8 with Tommy O’brien returning to the bench.

Munster are almost at full-strength, although Gavin Coombes starts the game on bench and the fitful form of Andrew Conway this term sees him fall out of the 23 entirely.

Captain Peter O’Mahony returns having recovered from a thigh injury with fellow Ireland international Shane Daly also slotting into the starting XV.

With seven changes to the squad that faced Toulouse in the Champions Cup last time out, Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Ben Healy and Calvin Nash are named among the replacements.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Daly on either flank.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the starting line-up.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Rory O’Loughlin, James Lowe, Harry Byrne; Hugh O’Sullivan, Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Cormac Foley, Ciarán Frawley,Tommy O’Brien.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (CAPT), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash.

Leinster v Munster, 7.35, RDS, Eir Sport,