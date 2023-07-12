Richie Murphy makes one change to Ireland U-20 team for World Cup final showdown against France

Richie Murphy has made one change to the Ireland U-20 team for Friday’s World Cup final against France.

Ireland have impressed during the tournament in tragic circumstances, notching big wins against Australia and South Africa. However, France have been arguably even more impressing, thrashing both New Zealand and England en route to the final.

The one change Murphy has made is the return of James McNabney to blindside flanker following his suspension for a high tackle earlier in the tournament. Diarmuid Mangan shifts from blindside flanker to second row.

Besides that, Murphy has backed the players who have brought Ireland to just their second-ever U-20 World Cup final.

Fullback Henry McErlean is named to start for the fifth consecutive game, as is wing Andrew Osborne. James Nicholson starts again on the other wing fresh off two tries in the semi-final.

Hugh Gavin keeps the 13 jersey while John Devine is another ever-present at inside centre.

Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast maintain their half-back partnership at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

The front row will see Paddy McCarthy and Ronan Foxe at prop either side of captain and hooker Gus McCarthy. Conor O’Tighearnaigh partners Mangan at second row while the impressive back row of Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson also remain in situ.

Ireland have enjoyed an unbeaten tournament so far, with the only blemish a 34-34 draw with England in their opening game. They followed that with a comprehensive 30-10 bonus-point win over Australia before rounding out their pool with a 47-27 victory against Fiji.

The Fijian game was played shortly after the death of Greig Oliver, father of scrum-half Jack Oliver, who had been selected to play.

Their semi-final against host nation South Africa had the potential to be very problematic but after a tight opening half, Ireland cut loose after the break and ran out 31-12 winners.

Commenting ahead of the game Richie Murphy said: “The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team. We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final.

“The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead and we look forward to representing Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championship final. The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high.”

It is the second time Ireland have reached the final of the U-20 World Cup. Back in 2016, a talented group featuring future Ireland stars such as Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Jacob Stockdale lost to England in the decider.

Richie Murphy’s group will be hoping to go one better against France on Friday evening (kick off at 6pm).

Ireland: H McErlean, A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson, S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy, R Foxe, D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh, J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: M Clein, G Hadden, F Barrett, C Irvine, E O’Connell, O Cawley, M Lynch, S Berman.